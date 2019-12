World Bank to provide $406.6m loan to Pakistan for KPEC project

Pakistan and World Bank on Friday signed loan agreement of $406.6 million for Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) Project.



In another separate grant agreement, Pakistan and Germany signed grant agreement for Hydropower and Renewable Energy Phase-II worth Rs2145.29 million.

Under the agreement, KfW will provide grant assistance worth €12.5 million to the government of Gilgit-Baltistan and Aga Khan Rural Support programme.