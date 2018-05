All Imports should be halted of unnecessary items

And no more Loans should be taken

Steeles Mills with Modern 2018 Level modern technology for Steel



Fix the Transporaton problem in Karachi larges economic center in country



Fix water problem with desalination for major cities

Fix Local Textile industry with 460 Million government planning

It's funny people talk about Half a billion like candy ....It's so much money we can make a niceDesalination plant in Karachi or GawadarNo more bird brain roads projectApply 460 Million to fixIf Afganistan wants good transported to it they shoud take loan under their name and then construct road and we will be happy to accept that offer