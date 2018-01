Prof Selim, who is also the executive director of South Asian Network on Economic Modeling or SANEM, said the indicators, based on which the BBS counts growth, have inconsistencies.



It is ‘a little difficult’ to match the government’s accounts, considering the export earnings, remittance inflow, agriculture and private sector investment.



For example, he said, the government showed 10 percent manufacturing growth.



“A large portion of this sector is the readymade garment sector, which experienced below 2 percent growth in export. We are inclined to think that the other sectors enjoyed huge growth, but that’s not the case,” he said.

Click to expand...