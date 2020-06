Global gross domestic product will probably shrink 5.2 per cent in 2020

Emerging and developing economies will shrink 2.5 per cent, their worst performance in data that starts in 1960, it said.

Advanced economies will shrink 7 per cent, led by a 9.1 per cent contraction in the euro area, the lender said.

The economy will rebound in 2021, growing 4.2 per cent, the lender also said.

While the World Bank sees China’s economy eking out 1 per cent growth this year, the lowest rate since 1976, it forecasts India’s will shrink 3.2 per cent. United States GDP may contract 6.1 per cent.

