World Bank projects 1.6pc GDP growth for Bangladesh in 2020-21

It also said that Bangladesh's GDP growth is estimated to be two percent in the 2019-20 fiscal

1602147404931.png


Bangladesh's GDP growth will be 1.6 percent in the running 2020-21 fiscal, World Bank on Thursday forecast in its twice-a-year-regional update.

It also said that Bangladesh's GDP growth is estimated to be two percent in the 2019-20 fiscal.

Released on Thursday, the latest South Asia Economic Focus forecasts 3.4 percent GDP growth in the next 2021-22 fiscal.


South Asia is set to plunge into its worst-ever recession as the devastating impacts of Covid-19 on the region's economies linger on, taking a disproportionate toll on informal workers and pushing millions of South Asians into extreme poverty, it said.


The latest South Asia Economic Focus forecasts a sharper than expected economic slump across the region, with regional growth expected to contract by 7.7 percent in 2020, after topping 6 percent annually in the past five years.

In previous recessions, falling investment and exports led the downturn. This time is different as private consumption, traditionally the backbone of demand in South Asia and a core indicator of economic welfare, will decline by more than 10 percent, further spiking poverty rates. A decline in remittances is also expected to accelerate loss of livelihoods for the poorest in some countries.

Hartwig Schafer, World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region, said the collapse of South Asian economies during Covid-19 has been more brutal than anticipated, worst of all for small businesses and informal workers who suffer sudden job losses and vanishing wages.

"Immediate relief has dulled the impacts of the pandemic, but governments need to address the deep-seated vulnerabilities of their informal sectors through smart policies and allocate their scarce resources wisely."

Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, said the global economic downturn will impact Bangladesh's economy. However, the policies that the government has undertaken to mitigate the impacts are in the right direction.

"For a resilient recovery, the government needs to continue to safeguard its fiscal and debt positions, build financial sector health, protect the poor and vulnerable and create a conducive environment for private sector development and job creation."

Three-quarters of all workers in South Asia depend on informal employment, especially in hospitality, retail trade, and transport—sectors most affected by containment measures.

The report warns that informal workers and firms have little room to cope with unexpected shocks of the magnitude of Covid-19.

While the poor have faced rising food prices and suffered severely, the Covid-19 crisis has dealt a further blow to many informal workers in the middle of the income distribution who experienced sharp drops in earnings.

Few informal workers are covered by social insurance, have savings or access to finance.

The report urges governments to design universal social protection as well as policies that support greater productivity, skills development, and human capital. In that effort, securing international and domestic financing will help governments fund crucial programs to speed up recovery.

In the long-term, digital technologies can play an essential role in creating new opportunities for informal workers, making South Asia more competitive and better integrated into markets—if countries improve digital access and support workers to take advantage of online platforms.

"Covid-19 will profoundly transform South Asia for years to come and leave lasting scars in its economies. But there is a silver lining toward resilient recovery: the pandemic could spur innovations that improve South Asia's future participation in global value chains, as its comparative advantage in tech services and niche tourism will likely be in higher demand as the global economy becomes more digital," said Hans Timmer, World Bank Chief Economist for the South Asia Region.



Isn't it quite a bit low estimate for Bangladesh? I believe Bangladesh could achieve closer to 5%, if not more. Last quarter of this fiscal Bangladesh will experience a growth rate of over 15%.
 
World Bank predictions are very very conservative. I consider their predictions to be the absolute worst case scenario.

I prefer numbers from IMF or ADB.


The economic recovery is at full swing already.


You're right, Since FY 20 - 21 started in July after the Covid lockdown and export slump had passed, I believe a growth rate of 4% - 6% is more plausible, 6% is on the high end but possible nonetheless.



I want BBS to produce and publish quarterly economic data, that would make predictions by international organizations more precise, right now WB is just using the FY 19-20 as a pointer for the current FY.
 
You see doom sayers and cheerleader for the regime are two sides of the same coin. Their positions are inspired by jingoism and have no basis on reality.

To get an accurate picture of BD growth rate one should probably get an average of average.

World bank prediction looks like an outlier. I am not close to the situation to predict anything, however if we could achive 3-4% growt that would be a great result in the current situation.
 
Lockdowns can hamper BD's growth.

By lockdown, I mean lockdown in BD and lockdown in BD's targeted markets(mostly west)

Lockdown happened in BD and rest of the world especially western countries in second quarter of 2020.

BD's fiscal year ended in June.

Whatever damage lockdowns did, did in Q4 of BD's last fiscal year.

This is new year. No more lockdowns in BD or west.

BD's exports are mostly RMG. People need clothes. And they are gonna buy 'em one way or another.
 
