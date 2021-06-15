World Bank has delayed 400 million dollar of Pakistan under PACE.

Bottom line is that WB will give hard conditions until we resume IMF program again.(He works for SBP Reza Baqir and Supreme Court CJ)No matter how much educated PHD PM hires, all failed to get even 1 waivers from IMF ,however, PMLN got 13 waivers.Ali Khazar said that PTI living in fool paradise and their inexperience caused CDS to rise again.I am seeing Shukat Tarin booted in September 2021 just like Asad Umar got booted due to IMF made demands more strict.CDS risk is increasing day by day due to Fiscal debt, low interest rate, and off balancesheet govt liabilities and delay in IMF program has exposed this, which is why Rupee is not recovering even after getting highest reserve to date due to less interest Rupee asset buying.To reduce it Pakistan has to agree with IMF or make IMF agree with them or else we will go to IMF no doubt ,however, it will 10 times more harsh than this program and it will be a sucidie for any party to apply those condition.