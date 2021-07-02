What's new

World Bank gives $150 million to Yemen projects amid aid shortfall
Fri, 2021-07-02
DUBAI: The World Bank will give Yemen $150 million in grants for health, nutrition and sanitation projects, helping address a funding shortfall facing the war-torn country.
Yemen had been the poorest country in the World Bank’s Middle East and North Africa region before war broke out more than six years ago, plunging the country into what the United Nations describes as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.
The funding boost will go towards essential health, nutrition, water and sanitation services to 3.65 million Yemenis. (Supplied)



this is some much needed good news for the people of Yemen.
i hope it's enough, but food and water aren't *that* expensive in that region, i suppose.
 
