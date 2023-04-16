What's new

World Bank estimates fall in GDP per capita income to $1,399

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
93,885
99
151,085
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

World Bank estimates fall in GDP per capita income to $1,399

  • Says poverty will inevitably increase with pressures from weak labour markets and high inflation
Tahir Amin
April 15, 2023

The World Bank has estimated a decline in GDP per capita income for Pakistan, ie, from $1,613.8 in 2021-22 to $1,399.1 in 2022-23.

The bank in its report 'Macro Poverty Outlook for Pakistan: April 2023' noted that GDP per capita growth is estimated at -1.5 percent in 2022-23 compared to 4.2 percent in 2021-22.

The unemployment rate is estimated to increase to 10.2 percent in 2022-23 compared to 10.1 percent in 2021-22. Poverty will inevitably increase with pressures from weak labour markets and high inflation.

In the absence of higher social spending, the lower middle-income poverty rate is expected to increase to 37.2 percent in FY23. Given poor households’ dependency on agriculture, and small-scale manufacturing and construction activity, they remain vulnerable to economic and climate shocks.

Gross investment is estimated to decline to 106 percent in 2022-23 against 13.3 percent in 2021-22. Gross Investment - Public is estimated to be 2.8 percent in 2022-23 compared to 3.4 percent in 2021-22.

Private Consumption growth is estimated at 1.3 percent in 2022-23 compared to 10 percent in 2021-22. The Bank has estimated revenue to decline to 10.9 percent of GDP in 2022-23 compared to 12.1 percent in 2021-22.

The bank noted that Pakistan’s economy is under stress with low foreign reserves and high inflation.

Activity has fallen with policy tightening, flood impacts, import controls, high borrowing and fuel costs, low confidence, and protracted policy and political uncertainty. Despite some projected recovery, growth is expected to remain below potential in the medium term, the report added.

www.brecorder.com

World Bank estimates fall in GDP per capita income to $1,399

* Says poverty will inevitably increase with pressures from weak labour markets and high inflation
www.brecorder.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Skull and Bones
WB, ADB cut Pakistan GDP forecast to below 1pc
2 3
Replies
35
Views
928
villageidiot
villageidiot
Salza
World Bank cuts Pakistan’s GDP growth forecast in half
Replies
11
Views
592
altafahmed
A
Dalit
Pakistan’s inflation to further rise to 29.5pc in FY23: World Bank
Replies
1
Views
101
Mugen
Mugen
F-22Raptor
US GDP grows 2.9% in Q4 and 2.1% in 2022; overall GDP grows to $25.5T
Replies
0
Views
208
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Dalit
World Bank cuts Pakistan’s GDP growth forecast in half
Replies
14
Views
851
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom