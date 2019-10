1. Macro indicators are all pointing in the right direction.



2. CPEC Authority is in place and SEZs are now the focus... this will bring some more relief



3.Privatisation is now to go... though I wish we had followed UsadUmar approach and made a HoldingCompany putting all PakState assets under it..and from it we must have ditched the non performing entities. SteelMills is soon to go ChineseWay...



4. MiningSector is open for business now. Again... we need proper contract and solid deal... keeping the extracted gold in Pakistan... sell to Paks and rest goes to SBP... PKR need gold underpinning... this will make it stronger against he dollar.



5. Livestock/AgroSector .. Chinese tech is on the way... we need to at least double our Agro production... soil quality throughout Pakistan is becoming alarmingly bad... no organic material is added..hence becoming unfertile/dead. Agro production is ciritical if we want to expost meat.



6. Manufacturing needs to be updated... mostly rentnier class... living of refunds... also garment sector is going to get big boost because of Chinese wish to produce here.



7. Tourism is going up... PakSoftImage has taken a big boost.. but we need to CrushMullahMarchs



8. IT is still lacking behind... we need clear policy on this one... it is quite a powerful sector for earning Forex and keeping in touch with global developments and much more.. think Healthcare applications



9. Overall done great job! Saved Pakistan from default. Paid off $12Bln in debt in first year and this year all geared to redeem another $10+Bln... none of this debt taken by PMIK government.





But MarasiMedia will not tell you this... from day one it is against this gov... MarasiMedia is harming Pakistan!

