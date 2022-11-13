What's new

World Bank disbursed $26.6b to Bangladesh till now since independence, says VP for South Asia

World Bank disbursed $26.6b to Bangladesh till now since independence, says VP for South Asia​

ECONOMY

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 03:03 pm

world_bank_0.jpg

Photo: Collected

World Bank has disbursed $26.6 billion to Bangladesh since the country's independence, said World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region Martin Raiser during a courtesy meeting with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today.

The international financial institution committed $37 billion in grants, interest-free, and concessional credits to Bangladesh since independence.

Martin Raiser arrived in Dhaka yesterday for a three-day visit.

During his visit, Raiser will meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with other senior government officials.


World Bank vice president reiterates continued support for Bangladesh

"I am glad to be back in Bangladesh and to continue discussing with the government the important reforms that can help the country stay on the resilient and inclusive growth path and create opportunities for the people," said Raiser.

He is accompanied by Abdoulaye Seck, who will assume the position of the World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan on 1 January, 2023.


WB urged to increase budget support under ongoing schemes

The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh following its independence.

Bangladesh currently has the largest ongoing International Development Association (IDA) program totaling over $15.7 billion in 55 active projects.

