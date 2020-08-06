WB approves $ 400m to help Pakistan combat locusts, reopen schools The World Bank has approved two projects worth $400 million for Pakistan with an aim to support interventions in reducing food insecurity from the outbreak of locusts, and measures to restore education for schools closed due to Covid-19. The financing of $200 million for the ‘Locust Emergency and Food Security Project (LEAFS)’ will support emergency actions to control the locust outbreak and prevent further spread across Pakistan and South Asia region, said a statement issued by the bank on Monday. This would be the World Bank’s first agriculture project at federal level in Pakistan since 2010, when the 18th amendment had devolved agriculture and rural affairs to provinces. Of the total project cost, $125 million would be financed from the International Development Association (IDA).