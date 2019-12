Interesting per capita BD and India are now about the same and the data is from 2015. BD has had better growth in the last 4 years and so will look relatively better now than India.



No surprises that Pakistan is best out of the big 3 in S Asia but it would have regressed big time in the last 4 years due to poor growth.



Would be interesting to see how the data pans out in 2025.

Click to expand...