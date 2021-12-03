beijingwalker
World architecture festival: China dominate awards shortlist
The world's largest annual event celebrating the best in architecture is under way in Lisbon, Portugal. About a third of all short-listed sites are in China. In April however, the government issued a ban on what it called flashy "ugly architecture", in a bid to encourage smaller, more sustainable projects with a sense of history.
