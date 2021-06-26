beijingwalker
World 2nd biggest airport, only second to Beijing Daxing Airport , will open in Chengdu tomorrow June.27, 2021
Just when people are still being shocked by China's Daxing Airport in Beijing, a great sunbird is about to soar into the sky from West China and ready to amaze the world with its first ascending. On June 27th, Chengdu Tianfu International Airport will be officially opened and put into operation, marking the beginning of a new chapter of Chengdu as China's another international hub for transportation and communication. This brand-new airport has featured a lot of technological applications that have not been seen in any other airports. This time, right before its grand opening, we are going to take you inside the airport and get some first-hand experience in advance! A thorough review of Chengdu Tianfu International Airport. This video covers Self Check-in, Luggage Check-in, VIP Lounge and Duty-free Shopping, providing a comprehensive user manual for travelers.
