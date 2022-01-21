What's new

Working With Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, Redis And More! Ft. Taimur Rashid

Working With Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, Redis And More! Ft. Taimur Rashid


In conversation with tonight’s guest, Taimur Rashid. How did he get into the Tech industry? What is project management? Why did he move to Microsoft? What was his role at Microsoft? When and why did he switch to Redis? What does Redis do? When did he start investing and advising? How did he know how much to invest? What is “SAFE note”? Why is he in Pakistan? How does he see the Pakistani market right now? How should Pakistan build talent? How can we support the creation of talent in Pakistan? Over the next decade will we be seeing a rise in remote jobs? How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Taimur Rashid
00:32 How did he get into the Tech industry?
03:25 What is project management?
15:46 Why did he move to Microsoft?
16:35 What was his role at Microsoft?
18:30 When and why did he switch to Redis?
19:03 What does Redis do?
20:23 When did he start investing and advising?
26:30 How did he know how much to invest?
27:43 What is “SAFE note”?
30:07 Why is he in Pakistan?
34:21 How does he see the Pakistani market right now?
41:37 How should Pakistan build the talent it needs?
49:23 How can we support the creation of talent in Pakistan?
55:00 Over the next decade will we be seeing a rise in remote jobs?
1:07:18 How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050?

