Working up to Pakistan-Bangladesh Free Trade Agreement - a Need of the Day

Although the video is rather dull and the presenter lacklustre, he makes an important point, the need for strengthening trade relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Most recently, sections of Pakistani media have made the case of exporting cotton to Bangladesh by lowering tariff on Pakistani Cotton (as opposed to Indian Cotton) and that of lowering Pakistani tariffs for Bangladeshi imports (such as appliances and electronics) to Pakistan in return.Also on the Bangladeshi wishlist is using port of Gwadar for exports/imports to/from land-locked Central Asian republics and parts of China nearby such as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan etc. (including Cotton and Minerals).Most of the video outlines Urdu narrative, which my limited comprehension thereof disallows, but I do get the gist.