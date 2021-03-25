Working for Civil Service

In conversation with Dr. Hina Sikandar, this episode explores civil services of Pakistan. What she graduated in? How CSS happened for her after that? Was her family supportive? Dis she took a break for CSS exam? How everyone reacted to her results? Why people fail in CSS? Why Pakistanis fail in English particularly? What are the Qs like in CSS interviews? How many total groups are in CSS? What are they? How many optional and compulsory courses are? Do score defines merit or does elected subject? Was she always interested in current affairs? How important current affairs is for CSS exam? How her experience with postal group has been like? Has she joined the services? Tune in to know more on IMO, her thought behind empowerment & financial inclusion content and why our gender conversations are very performative!

00:00

Meet Dr. Hina Sikandar

01:17 How CSS happened for her after doing dentistry?

04:07 Did she topped in metric? Was her family surprised?

06:17 Did she apply for dentistry anywhere else?

08:36 Did she take a break from dentistry for CSS?

14:14 How everyone reacted to her exam result?

16:32 In CSS interview, what are the Qs like?

20:17 How many total groups are in CSS and what are they?

23:14 Why Pakistanis generally fail in English?

29:04 Do scores define merit or subjects?

31:18 Why people fail in CSS exam?

33:30 Was she always interested in current affairs?

45:15 Has she joined the services now?

48:53 How her experience with postal group has been like?

54:04 Is government is looking for international mail for small businesses?

57:39 How to register for IM in Pakistan?

58:08 What was the thought behind her empowerment/financial inclusion posts?

1:06:58

Why our gender conversations are very performative?