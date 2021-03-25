What's new

Working for Civil Service

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
857
-9
1,265
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

1622617382432.png


In conversation with Dr. Hina Sikandar, this episode explores civil services of Pakistan. What she graduated in? How CSS happened for her after that? Was her family supportive? Dis she took a break for CSS exam? How everyone reacted to her results? Why people fail in CSS? Why Pakistanis fail in English particularly? What are the Qs like in CSS interviews? How many total groups are in CSS? What are they? How many optional and compulsory courses are? Do score defines merit or does elected subject? Was she always interested in current affairs? How important current affairs is for CSS exam? How her experience with postal group has been like? Has she joined the services? Tune in to know more on IMO, her thought behind empowerment & financial inclusion content and why our gender conversations are very performative!

00:00 Meet Dr. Hina Sikandar
01:17 How CSS happened for her after doing dentistry?
04:07 Did she topped in metric? Was her family surprised?
06:17 Did she apply for dentistry anywhere else?
08:36 Did she take a break from dentistry for CSS?
14:14 How everyone reacted to her exam result?
16:32 In CSS interview, what are the Qs like?
20:17 How many total groups are in CSS and what are they?
23:14 Why Pakistanis generally fail in English?
29:04 Do scores define merit or subjects?
31:18 Why people fail in CSS exam?
33:30 Was she always interested in current affairs?
45:15 Has she joined the services now?
48:53 How her experience with postal group has been like?
54:04 Is government is looking for international mail for small businesses?
57:39 How to register for IM in Pakistan?
58:08 What was the thought behind her empowerment/financial inclusion posts?
1:06:58 Why our gender conversations are very performative?

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @VCheng @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @Dazzler @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Hodor @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
8,894
1
21,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
_NOBODY_ said:
01:17 How CSS happened for her after doing dentistry?
Click to expand...

If her medical education was subsidised by the public tax payer then her dentist license must be revoked and all her tuition fee be reimbursed after a mandatory five year public service as a dentist in some remote town of Pakistan- --------.

However if it was paid by her parents then i got no objection as she can be a physician / nuclear physicist/ economist/nutritionist etc on her own expense and can abandon her profession in favour of becoming a clerk or puls vala but then who gonna fill the professional void ?-----.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

The Ronin
Plant 410 Civil Aviation to refurbish An-32 transports for Bangladesh
Replies
12
Views
454
Michael Corleone
Michael Corleone
D
Under Modi govt, civil servants have lost initiative and drive. India is paying the price
Replies
0
Views
46
d00od00o
D
RescueRanger
Rescue 1122 "service above self"
2
Replies
19
Views
466
ghazi52
ghazi52
INS_Vikramaditya
HAL, Rolls-Royce sign MoU for MT30 marine engine installation, services support
Replies
2
Views
355
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
Shahzaz ud din
Featured PM okays new rotation policy for civil servants
Replies
0
Views
2K
Shahzaz ud din
Shahzaz ud din

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom