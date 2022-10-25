What's new

Workable presidential system for Pakistan

I saw Imran Khan discussing how he is not a fan of presidential system as it causes issues for smaller provinces

I suggest that we make 3 provinces out of punjab - South, north, central Punjab and southern pashtunkwa in B-stan, FATA seperate thing

And we come to a compromise - every province gets 4 electoral votes

Whoever wins majority in the province gets the 4 electoral votes - this means Balochistan, gilgit and North Punjab , Sindh in this presidential system have the same voting power as each province has 4 votes - you always have odd provinces like 5 or 7

Whoever wins most provinces, wins the presidency - regardless of voter #'s

lead towards a more balanced federation as intended by founding fathers, presidential system that promotes a "national" candidate where you need to convince everyone

And province remain largely autonomous (like RN, I think this is fine, after 18th amendment- provinces by and large are autonomous in almost everything)

What do y'all think? - you get a presidential system and a balanced federation

Win win situation

(Goes without saying millitary interface needs to end cause whatever you bring will turn to shit with it- and from Indonesia to Turkey, presidential system was instrumental in turning the tide aways from the millitary control to a civillian one cause it usually results in strong civillian personalties, power)
 
Very good idea. But I am sure Sindhis and balochs will never support this idea. Punjab and kpk have open minds, and thats the reason they are progressing. So yeah, the question of Balochistan and Sindh will still be there.
 
Archaic British governance system needs to go!
 

