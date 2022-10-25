Workable presidential system for Pakistan

Maula Jatt
I saw Imran Khan discussing how he is not a fan of presidential system as it causes issues for smaller provinces
I suggest that we make 3 provinces out of punjab - South, north, central Punjab and southern pashtunkwa in B-stan, FATA seperate thing
And we come to a compromise - every province gets 4 electoral votes
Whoever wins majority in the province gets the 4 electoral votes - this means Balochistan, gilgit and North Punjab , Sindh in this presidential system have the same voting power as each province has 4 votes - you always have odd provinces like 5 or 7
Whoever wins most provinces, wins the presidency - regardless of voter #'s
lead towards a more balanced federation as intended by founding fathers, presidential system that promotes a "national" candidate where you need to convince everyone
And province remain largely autonomous (like RN, I think this is fine, after 18th amendment- provinces by and large are autonomous in almost everything)

What do y'all think? - you get a presidential system and a balanced federation
Win win situation
(Goes without saying millitary interface needs to end cause whatever you bring will turn to shit with it- and from Indonesia to Turkey, presidential system was instrumental in turning the tide aways from the millitary control to a civillian one cause it usually results in strong civillian personalties, power)
