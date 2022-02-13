Work Permit Visa for germany

Super Falcon
Friends,
I need a suggestion of you all respected members and friends regarding getting a work permit job in germany.
One of my office collegue went to germany in january to visit his cousion.
He told me there are work permit visa are available for countries like Malta Germany Poland etc
But these visas are been provided through agents
After few days we went to meet a agent
He said he can help me get a job there but salary would be around from 800 eurs to something between 1200 euros for 8 hours job
Job will be in industrial work they might use me as helper or on some machine handler etc and top of that i can work part time job to earn bit more
I can atleast save 100000 pke a month
With current jo in hutchison ports im not getting enough and salary incrments are not good here.
Due to inflation of our economy day by day things will be harder
What you guys suggest im very double minded
If any one in germany or in EU can help me on these questions
How many hours i can work daily apart from my work permit job
Can i work on part time job after finishing 8 hours in factory
How much expenses for living i watched lot of videos but no one has true answers on can worker in germany can work on part time jobs
Salaries are low due to language barrier and being asians we get low jobs
But he said once you learned german you get better salaries
