What's new

Work Permit Visa for germany

Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 3, 2008
14,563
-4
5,629
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Friends,

I need a suggestion of you all respected members and friends regarding getting a work permit job in germany.

One of my office collegue went to germany in january to visit his cousion.

He told me there are work permit visa are available for countries like Malta Germany Poland etc

But these visas are been provided through agents

After few days we went to meet a agent

He said he can help me get a job there but salary would be around from 800 eurs to something between 1200 euros for 8 hours job

Job will be in industrial work they might use me as helper or on some machine handler etc and top of that i can work part time job to earn bit more

I can atleast save 100000 pke a month

With current jo in hutchison ports im not getting enough and salary incrments are not good here.

Due to inflation of our economy day by day things will be harder

What you guys suggest im very double minded

If any one in germany or in EU can help me on these questions

How many hours i can work daily apart from my work permit job


Can i work on part time job after finishing 8 hours in factory

How much expenses for living i watched lot of videos but no one has true answers on can worker in germany can work on part time jobs

Salaries are low due to language barrier and being asians we get low jobs

But he said once you learned german you get better salaries

Salaries are low due to language barrier and being asians we get low jobs

But he said once you learned german you get better salaries
 
Last edited:
Isotope

Isotope

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2016
579
0
526
Country
United States
Location
United States
Super Falcon said:
Friends,

I need a suggestion of you all respected members and friends regarding getting a work permit job in germany.

One of my office collegue went to germany in january to visit his cousion.

He told me there are work permit visa are available for countries like Malta Germany Poland etc

But these visas are been provided through agents

After few days we went to meet a agent

He said he can help me get a job there but salary would be around from 800 eurs to something between 1200 euros for 8 hours job

Job will be in industrial work they might use me as helper or on some machine handler etc and top of that i can work part time job to earn bit more

I can atleast save 100000 pke a month

With current jo in hutchison ports im not getting enough and salary incrments are not good here.

Due to inflation of our economy day by day things will be harder

What you guys suggest im very double minded

If any one in germany or in EU can help me on these questions

How many hours i can work daily apart from my work permit job


Can i work on part time job after finishing 8 hours in factory

How much expenses for living i watched lot of videos but no one has true answers on can worker in germany can work on part time jobs

Salaries are low due to language barrier and being asians we get low jobs

But he said once you learned german you get better salaries
Click to expand...
800 to 1200 Euros for each work day? That's a good paying job, even by US standards.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,145
3
6,508
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Aren't you in UAE? Chances are better there if you are multi-lingual. Anyway, it is true that you should know German to work in their industry. Also, never give money to any agent.
Spend your time in learning programming langauge like Python. @_NOBODY_
I am not sure how can one get work permit visa in Germany but it will not be easy.

So spend time in learning skills, languages (German, french, arabic), then go to EU. Better to spend time here, learning skills, then go to EU, rather than doing labourer work for 1200 euros.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,145
3
6,508
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This is Portugal situation. So many Indian workers. However, they get citizenships. But they came here after paying to agents.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
10,703
14
12,456
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Super Falcon said:
Friends,

I need a suggestion of you all respected members and friends regarding getting a work permit job in germany.

One of my office collegue went to germany in january to visit his cousion.

He told me there are work permit visa are available for countries like Malta Germany Poland etc

But these visas are been provided through agents

After few days we went to meet a agent

He said he can help me get a job there but salary would be around from 800 eurs to something between 1200 euros for 8 hours job

Job will be in industrial work they might use me as helper or on some machine handler etc and top of that i can work part time job to earn bit more

I can atleast save 100000 pke a month

With current jo in hutchison ports im not getting enough and salary incrments are not good here.

Due to inflation of our economy day by day things will be harder

What you guys suggest im very double minded

If any one in germany or in EU can help me on these questions

How many hours i can work daily apart from my work permit job


Can i work on part time job after finishing 8 hours in factory

How much expenses for living i watched lot of videos but no one has true answers on can worker in germany can work on part time jobs

Salaries are low due to language barrier and being asians we get low jobs

But he said once you learned german you get better salaries

Salaries are low due to language barrier and being asians we get low jobs

But he said once you learned german you get better salaries
Click to expand...
If you are getting any legal chance in Germany, then go get it. Never ever go for Asylum, whatsoever.
 
WebMaster

WebMaster

ADMINISTRATOR
Jun 25, 2016
23,396
5
4,965
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
There is nothing wrong with paying agents if they are reliable. Think of it as an investment in you.

However, make sure what you are getting into makes sense in terms of socio economical religious way.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,145
3
6,508
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
@Super Falcon
Just suggesting learn German first, and go on study visa. Join "Scholarship network" for more info. You will defnitely get job. @Al_Muhannad


Also, a general info: If you are skilful/expert, you can also get UK global talent visa. 3 years on that, and you get ILR.
www.gov.uk

Apply for the Global Talent visa

Apply for a Global Talent visa to work in the arts, sciences or digital technology once you have been endorsed as a leader or potential leader.
www.gov.uk www.gov.uk
 
M

mourning sage

FULL MEMBER
Jun 29, 2010
550
0
615
Country
Pakistan
Location
Ireland
Some countries in the EU, like Hungary do give resident/work permits to non-EU residents. However, for that to happen, the applicant has to secure a full time job. Countries like Poland and Hungary have unstable and poor economies, plus there is a massive language barrier so finding a job here is next to impossible. You can land a role in Germany if you have programming experience (>3 years).

What these agents will do for you is get you in on false documents. They will demonstrate you were hired by a company for a very specialised task for which they couldn't get people from within EU. Mind you, these companies and the said job only exists on paper. Though, I'll admit chances of getting caught are low. Still, you do get caught because there is a lot of documentation you have to do once you're here and because your company only existed on paper, you have to keep going back to your agent to get your documents in order each time you have to apply for something, say, a residence permit.

Each country has a different rule about allowing people to get additional work on work permits. But from what I've experienced, they only allow you to undertake the job you were given a permit for. You can still work though, just make sure the money doesn't come into your bank. It is illegal but doable.

In summary, I wouldn't advise you to leave a legal job in pursuit of an illegal one. The risk is just too high. If you are an engineer though, then it is a different story but from what I've read, you dont seem to have an engineering degree?
 
Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 3, 2008
14,563
-4
5,629
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
hydrabadi_arab said:
Pretty sure average salary is closer to 2000€/month in Germany even for menial work.
Click to expand...
Are you from pak hyderabad or indian

mourning sage said:
Some countries in the EU, like Hungary do give resident/work permits to non-EU residents. However, for that to happen, the applicant has to secure a full time job. Countries like Poland and Hungary have unstable and poor economies, plus there is a massive language barrier so finding a job here is next to impossible. You can land a role in Germany if you have programming experience (>3 years).

What these agents will do for you is get you in on false documents. They will demonstrate you were hired by a company for a very specialised task for which they couldn't get people from within EU. Mind you, these companies and the said job only exists on paper. Though, I'll admit chances of getting caught are low. Still, you do get caught because there is a lot of documentation you have to do once you're here and because your company only existed on paper, you have to keep going back to your agent to get your documents in order each time you have to apply for something, say, a residence permit.

Each country has a different rule about allowing people to get additional work on work permits. But from what I've experienced, they only allow you to undertake the job you were given a permit for. You can still work though, just make sure the money doesn't come into your bank. It is illegal but doable.

In summary, I wouldn't advise you to leave a legal job in pursuit of an illegal one. The risk is just too high. If you are an engineer though, then it is a different story but from what I've read, you dont seem to have an engineering degree?
Click to expand...
No bro i have an bachelors degree if at embassey docs are verified it means that company does exist
 
Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 3, 2008
14,563
-4
5,629
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Goenitz said:
Aren't you in UAE? Chances are better there if you are multi-lingual. Anyway, it is true that you should know German to work in their industry. Also, never give money to any agent.
Spend your time in learning programming langauge like Python. @_NOBODY_
I am not sure how can one get work permit visa in Germany but it will not be easy.

So spend time in learning skills, languages (German, french, arabic), then go to EU. Better to spend time here, learning skills, then go to EU, rather than doing labourer work for 1200 euros.
Click to expand...
Agreed bro im here working as a docunentation verfication officer of shipping line docs

No monthly bro
Isotope said:
800 to 1200 Euros for each work day? That's a good paying job, even by US standards.
Click to expand...
 
Al_Muhannad

Al_Muhannad

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 23, 2021
53
0
84
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Goenitz said:
@Super Falcon
Just suggesting learn German first, and go on study visa. Join "Scholarship network" for more info. You will defnitely get job. @Al_Muhannad


Also, a general info: If you are skilful/expert, you can also get UK global talent visa. 3 years on that, and you get ILR.
www.gov.uk

Apply for the Global Talent visa

Apply for a Global Talent visa to work in the arts, sciences or digital technology once you have been endorsed as a leader or potential leader.
www.gov.uk www.gov.uk
Click to expand...
@Super Falcon, first thing first. Avoid those agents at ALL COSTS. You might be scammed of your money, end up in some fucked up situation. I have seen terrible things here in Germany.

For industrial work, you definitely need German language (at least B1 or C1). Only exception is that the job is in some big city, like Munich/Berlin, where all of jobs do not require German.

On a student visa, you are allowed to work 365 days part-time, or 240 days full-time. You CANNOT work legally once you use your allowed hours. The only work around this is a work-permit or job visa where there is no restriction on working hours. But, if you work at two jobs, your tax class at highest, class 6. Only way to avoid tax class 6 is have a mini-job (which as limited working hours) apart from your other full/part-time job.

Amazon offers jobs in warehouse without requiring german.
See:

Login | Recruiting Support

Recruiting Support Customer Secure Login Page. Login to your Recruiting Support Customer Account.
amazon.force.com
www.randstad.de

Homepage

Viele Top-Firmen vertrauen beim Thema Personal auf Randstad. Lernen Sie unsere Kunden kennen und erfahren Sie, welche Jobangebote und Chancen sie Ihnen eröffnen. Airbus BASF thyssenkrupp
www.randstad.de www.randstad.de

Minimum salary in germany is 12.5 euros per hour. This is for labor work (warehouse, restaurant, janitors, food delievery, etc). For full-time, you can have 1200-1300 euros after tax.
However, for technical jobs (like engineering), the pay is very high. I got 900-1000 euros for part-time in engineering job, For full-time engineering job, you need german university degree or very good experience (from Pakistan/UAE). The pay for an engineer is 60K-50K euros annum.
Savings depend upon your rent, and living expenses. Living expenses are 300-500 euros. You can bring them down only till certain extent as you have to pay public transport, health insurance (100-200 euros when you are not working), food, etc. Rent is a bitch. You have to share with 4-5 people to have a rent like 200-300 euros (which creates problems of its own). There is no other way around it.

To summarize, do not got for f**king Poland/Malta/etc. Those are very poor countries, and they will make you work like slaves (literally). Avoid agents at all. The way you mentioned work permits, it sounded like illegal work (underground). Police can put you in jail for that, and after that you are blacklisted from EU.
Only come to Germany through legal ways. Not sure, if you would get factory job sitting in UAE. Learn very good german language. Note that german factory may require certificate/diploma of vocational training (Ausbildung).
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

GamoAccu
India's jobs crisis is more serious than it seems
Replies
1
Views
244
DrJekyll
DrJekyll
Vanguard One
India's jobs crisis is more serious than it seems
Replies
0
Views
218
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
Song Hong
Ex-Afghan minister now working as food delivery courier
Replies
6
Views
543
خره مينه لګته وي
خره مينه لګته وي
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pak Embassy in US faced fund redundancies, staff salary delays
Replies
9
Views
897
RoadRunner401
RoadRunner401
dBSPL
Germany Blocks NATO Ally From Transferring Weapons to Ukraine
Replies
3
Views
335
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom