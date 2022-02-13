Work Permit Visa for germany

Some countries in the EU, like Hungary do give resident/work permits to non-EU residents. However, for that to happen, the applicant has to secure a full time job. Countries like Poland and Hungary have unstable and poor economies, plus there is a massive language barrier so finding a job here is next to impossible. You can land a role in Germany if you have programming experience (>3 years).



What these agents will do for you is get you in on false documents. They will demonstrate you were hired by a company for a very specialised task for which they couldn't get people from within EU. Mind you, these companies and the said job only exists on paper. Though, I'll admit chances of getting caught are low. Still, you do get caught because there is a lot of documentation you have to do once you're here and because your company only existed on paper, you have to keep going back to your agent to get your documents in order each time you have to apply for something, say, a residence permit.



Each country has a different rule about allowing people to get additional work on work permits. But from what I've experienced, they only allow you to undertake the job you were given a permit for. You can still work though, just make sure the money doesn't come into your bank. It is illegal but doable.



In summary, I wouldn't advise you to leave a legal job in pursuit of an illegal one. The risk is just too high. If you are an engineer though, then it is a different story but from what I've read, you dont seem to have an engineering degree?