What's new

Work on Vientiane-Vung Ang railway expected to start in November

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
24,712
0
18,014
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany

Illustrative image (Source: phnompenhpost.com)

Hanoi (VNA) - Construction of a railway linking Vientiane with the Vung Ang seaport in Vietnam’s central Ha Tinh province is expected to begin in November, the Vientiane Times reported, quoting an investor involved in the project.

According to the newspaper, the railway, estimated to cost 5 billion USD, is a proposed line that the Lao and Vietnamese governments have agreed to jointly develop. It would enable landlocked Laos to access the deep seaport - the closest feasible seaport to Vientiane.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Petroleum Trading Lao Public Company (PetroTrade), Chanthone Sitthixay, told the Lao National Assembly Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane, recently that a feasibility study on the 554km railway has been completed.

The Vientiane Times said the NA leader was briefed on the project during a working tour to the Thanaleng Dry Port and Vientiane Logistics Park in Vientiane, which is also part of the Lao Logistics Link.

The railway is part of the Lao Logistics Link project that PetroTrade - a subsidiary company of PTL Holding Company Limited - was given the green light to partner with the Lao and Vietnamese governments to develop.

The Lao developer is about to submit the results of a feasibility study on the section of railway that passes through Laos to the Ministry of Public Works and Transport for approval.

Meanwhile, a Vietnamese state enterprise has been hired to carry out a feasibility study on the section of the railway in Vietnam. The study is expected to be complete in June and will then be submitted to Vietnam’s National Assembly for approval in the middle of this year.

The railway will directly connect the cargo markets of Thailand and Myanmar with the Vung Ang Port, which is well positioned to serve as a gateway between central Vietnam, central Laos, and northeastern Thailand.

The railway is also set to link with the Laos-China Railway and onwards to the interconnected rail network that could reach European markets.

BE31C30C-3137-4418-86D0-A3F46F12F746.jpeg


Work on Vientiane-Vung Ang railway expected to start in November | Business | Vietnam+ (VietnamPlus)

VIETNAMPLUS, The most reliable source of news in Vietnam on political, business, social, cultural, sports, technology, environmental issues
en.vietnamplus.vn en.vietnamplus.vn
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Daniel808
Dream of Lao People Coming True as Bullet Train For China-Laos Railway Arrives in Vientiane, CONGRATULATIONS ! First Bullet Train in South East Asia !
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
3K
Daniel808
Daniel808
Song Hong
China Laos railway to start commercial operation on 3rd Dec 2021
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
hualushui
H
艹艹艹
Huawei Smart Railway Solution and 5G Network Supports the Laos-China Railway Grand Launching
Replies
0
Views
218
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
beijingwalker
Can't-miss attractions along the China-Laos bullet train route : China section, Xishuangbanna，Lonely Planet's top 10 regions to visit in 2022
Replies
3
Views
548
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
艹艹艹
Vietnam-China Trade: Transport Ministry Proposes Update to Railway Link
Replies
0
Views
297
艹艹艹
艹艹艹

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom