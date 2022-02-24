What's new

Work on Dhabeji Industrial Zone in Thatta/Sindh to begin in July, $5 billion investment

H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
826
2
1,529
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The construction work of the much-awaited Dhabeji Industrial Zone (DIZ) in Thatta will be started in July under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and likely to fetch $5 billion investment besides the creation of more than 200,000 jobs.

The DIZ is being developed on over 1,500 acres and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, during the contract signing ceremony on Tuesday, promised to provide extra land for the extension of the zone saying hundreds of investors are eager to set up their units in the zone.

It is also expected that big Chinese entrepreneurs will relocate their industries to the DIZ which will become a hub of economic activities due to its ideal location being close to Karachi Port and Bin Qasim Port.

The concession agreement between the Sindh government and concessionaire M/s Zahir Khan & Brothers (ZKB) was signed for the development of DIZ at Chief Minister House.

Sindh Economic Zones Management Company chief executive Abdul Azeem Uqaili and ZKB Development Company CEO Mohabbat Khan signed the agreement.

Talking to Dawn on Wednesday Mr Uqaili said the project was proposed to be implemented in two phases of 750 acres and 780 acres each.

Four Special Economic Zones are being developed in the country. Of which three are near completion while DIZ was hit by controversies and litigation as a result it has been delayed by five years.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2022
www.dawn.com

Work on Dhabeji Zone in Thatta to begin in July

The DIZ is being developed on over 1,500 acres.
www.dawn.com

hydrabadi_arab said:
Four Special Economic Zones are being developed in the country. Of which three are near completion while DIZ was hit by controversies and litigation as a result it has been delayed by five years.
Click to expand...

PPP for you lol By the time this complete, others will be up and running for years.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

H
One more industrial unit becomes operational in Mohmand Zone
Replies
0
Views
192
hydrabadi_arab
H
H
Tarin asks China to invest in Pakistan’s SEZs
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
Bleek
Bleek
H
Imran okays new bilateral investment treaty template
Replies
2
Views
336
Vapour
Vapour
H
Pakistan aims to set up semiconductors zone with China's help: Fawad
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
2K
silverox
silverox
The SC
Morocco, Israel Sign Economic Cooperation Agreement to Create Qualified Industrial Zones
Replies
0
Views
84
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom