Work on Dhabeji Industrial Zone in Thatta/Sindh to begin in July, $5 billion investment

Work on Dhabeji Zone in Thatta to begin in July The DIZ is being developed on over 1,500 acres.

Four Special Economic Zones are being developed in the country. Of which three are near completion while DIZ was hit by controversies and litigation as a result it has been delayed by five years.

It is also expected that big Chinese entrepreneurs will relocate their industries to the DIZ which will become a hub of economic activities due to its ideal location being close to Karachi Port and Bin Qasim Port. The concession agreement between the Sindh government and concessionaire M/s Zahir Khan & Brothers (ZKB) was signed for the development of DIZ at Chief Minister House. Sindh Economic Zones Management Company chief executive Abdul Azeem Uqaili and ZKB Development Company CEO Mohabbat Khan signed the agreement. Talking to on Wednesday Mr Uqaili said the project was proposed to be implemented in two phases of 750 acres and 780 acres each.