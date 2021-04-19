Work on ‘Chinese military base’ in UAE abandoned after US intervenes – report

What else did you expect? UAE is a British created western Zionist puppet regime circa 1971. They have NATO bases and even puny Australia has a base there. The simple fact is that US-Sino conflict will accelerate and all nations in the region will have to pick a side. Iran has wisely cast its policies east and towards China. The world's future lies in Eurasia which accounts for over 60% of global population and growing wealth. The old Silk Road (one belt) is the FUTURE.