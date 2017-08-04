What's new

Work on 5-star hotel, amusement park at Nilgiri begins

It is on the Chimbuk-Thanchi route and 47 kilometres southeast of Bandarban district town
UNB
  • Published at 09:09 pm September 12th, 2020
Nilgiri 5 star hotel

UNB

It is on the Chimbuk-Thanchi route and 47 kilometres southeast of Bandarban district town

The work on 5-star Marriott Hotel and Amusement Park has begun at Nilgiri in Bandarban.
The 24th Division and the 69th Brigade of Bangladesh Army, Army Welfare Trust and R&R Holdings Limited, a concern of Sikder Group, are jointly implementing the project, said a press release.
The facility is being built under a 35-year lease and profit-sharing agreement between Army Welfare Trust and R&R Holdings Limited at the exquisitely beautiful Nilgiri surrounded by hills.
It is on the Chimbuk-Thanchi route and 47 kilometres southeast of Bandarban district town.
Once implemented, the project will be one of the best tourist attractions in Bangladesh.
Besides the main hotel building, there will be 12 separate villas, modern cable cars to facilitate tourists’ travel from one hill to another. There will be various kinds of amusement facilities, including rides and swimming pools.
 
