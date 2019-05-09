Words of Dominican Prime Minister on receiving vaccines from India

“I did not imagine that the prayers of my country would be answered so swiftly”
Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on receiving vaccines from India
Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on receiving vaccines from India
British vaccines made in India.
Duh! FYI, British company got copy rights over the vaccine except that it has no control what the what the Indian licensed producer does.It’s good UK is looking after it’s old colonies first and India distributing it quickly . Got to keep up with the British rate of vaccination ongoing for its citizens otherwise questions will be asked from the crown .
wrong .Duh! FYI, British company got copy rights over the vaccine except that it has no control what the what the Indian licensed producer does.
In fact, none other than UK has approached Indian Serum Institute to sell them Indian clone of oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine sold under the brand name of covishield.
Serum Institute of India may soon ship 'Covishield' COVID-19 vaccine to UKThe United Kingdom has recently seen a rise in the number of corona cases as well as its new variant.www.freepressjournal.in
First read the article before postingwrong .
As global justice campaigners demanded more transparency from Oxford and AstraZeneca over details of the deal to supply doses to people in the developing world, the partnership confirmed in a statement that lower-income countries would receive the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis.
“A key element of Oxford’s partnership with AstraZeneca is the joint commitment to provide the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis for the duration of the pandemic across the world, and in perpetuity to low- and middle-income countries,” it said.
Under the arrangement the Serum Institute of India (SSI) will produce 1bn doses under licence from AstraZeneca for India and low-income countries with the aim of producing 400m doses by the end of the year.
Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine to be sold to developing countries at cost priceJab that is part of global initiative to distribute doses will remain at low price ‘in perpetuity’www.theguardian.com
Intelligent decision. I support it. Your decision to reject all Chinese vaccines is based on what thought process ?too bad Pakistan has gone for Chinese version as personally I wouldn’t touch any Chinese medicine but that is just me and not 100% if I’ll take one maybe take johnson&johnson vaccine but that’s for the rich people