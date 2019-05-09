What's new

Words of Dominican Prime Minister on receiving vaccines from India

It’s good UK is looking after it’s old colonies first and India distributing it quickly . Got to keep up with the British rate of vaccination ongoing for its citizens otherwise questions will be asked from the crown .

We should be getting the vaccine within a month is what Jamaica government is saying .

too bad Pakistan has gone for Chinese version as personally I wouldn’t touch any Chinese medicine but that is just me and not 100% if I’ll take one maybe take johnson&johnson vaccine but that’s for the rich people .
 
Uguduwa said:
British vaccines made in India.
terry5 said:
It’s good UK is looking after it’s old colonies first and India distributing it quickly . Got to keep up with the British rate of vaccination ongoing for its citizens otherwise questions will be asked from the crown .
Duh! FYI, British company got copy rights over the vaccine except that it has no control what the what the Indian licensed producer does.

In fact, none other than UK has approached Indian Serum Institute to sell them Indian clone of oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine sold under the brand name of covishield.

Suriya said:
Duh! FYI, British company got copy rights over the vaccine except that it has no control what the what the Indian licensed producer does.

In fact, none other than UK has approached Indian Serum Institute to sell them Indian clone of oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine sold under the brand name of covishield.

wrong .

As global justice campaigners demanded more transparency from Oxford and AstraZeneca over details of the deal to supply doses to people in the developing world, the partnership confirmed in a statement that lower-income countries would receive the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis.

“A key element of Oxford’s partnership with AstraZeneca is the joint commitment to provide the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis for the duration of the pandemic across the world, and in perpetuity to low- and middle-income countries,” it said.

Under the arrangement the Serum Institute of India (SSI) will produce 1bn doses under licence from AstraZeneca for India and low-income countries with the aim of producing 400m doses by the end of the year.

terry5 said:
wrong .

As global justice campaigners demanded more transparency from Oxford and AstraZeneca over details of the deal to supply doses to people in the developing world, the partnership confirmed in a statement that lower-income countries would receive the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis.

“A key element of Oxford’s partnership with AstraZeneca is the joint commitment to provide the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis for the duration of the pandemic across the world, and in perpetuity to low- and middle-income countries,” it said.

Under the arrangement the Serum Institute of India (SSI) will produce 1bn doses under licence from AstraZeneca for India and low-income countries with the aim of producing 400m doses by the end of the year.

First read the article before posting

"

But confusion later emerged over SSI’s role, when its chief executive, Adar Poonawalla, appeared to suggest it would produce vaccines for Indian use first, including for the private Indian market, and only supply doses to Covax later.

“It’s very important we take care of our country first, then go on to Covax after that and then other bilateral deals with countrie,” said Poonawalla. "


What your are talking about is Covax and that is separate deal funded by Bill Gates foundation. Of course the vaccines would be made in India and Pakistan is one the nation is going to get vaccine under this Covax project
 
terry5 said:
too bad Pakistan has gone for Chinese version as personally I wouldn’t touch any Chinese medicine but that is just me and not 100% if I’ll take one maybe take johnson&johnson vaccine but that’s for the rich people
Intelligent decision. I support it. Your decision to reject all Chinese vaccines is based on what thought process ?
Could you enumerate it for the benefit of others here.
 
