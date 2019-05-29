What's new

Wordless Tech

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,364
-7
4,754
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
The wordless title kinda ruined the traffic for this thread go with something like ''Mindblowing tech'' etc etc.. I was thinking it was literally a wordless ''tech''
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
China has no good options for retaliating against Trump’s Huawei ban
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
Akasa
Akasa
That Guy
How the Taliban Undermines and Infiltrates the Afghan Local Police
Replies
0
Views
974
That Guy
That Guy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom