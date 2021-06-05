What's new

Woot-Tech: A New Pakistani UAV Company (Founded 2020)

JamD

Former head of flight dynamics and control for Project Azm (who has since left PAC) has started his own UAV company called Woot Tech (https://www.woot-tech.com/):
1622869131801.png


They are making small UAVs:
1622869290711.png


These are nothing fancy and made from COTS parts but the important thing is the list of clients:
1622869336535.png

which is NOT military - so I feel they have a better chance of actually surviving and making a profit so that they can grow.
 
