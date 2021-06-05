Woot-Tech: A New Pakistani UAV Company (Founded 2020)

Former head of flight dynamics and control for Project Azm (who has since left PAC) has started his own UAV company called Woot Tech (https://www.woot-tech.com/):
They are making small UAVs:
These are nothing fancy and made from COTS parts but the important thing is the list of clients:
which is NOT military - so I feel they have a better chance of actually surviving and making a profit so that they can grow.
