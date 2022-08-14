Won’t let minorities vote: ‘Hindu Rashtra statute draft’ | Allahabad News - Times of India A group of 30 eminent seers and scholars has prepared the first draft of a “constitution” for a “Hindu Rashtra” first proposed at the Dharma Sansad in

NEW DELHI: A group of 30 eminent seers and scholars has prepared the first draft of the constitution of the Hindu nation, first proposed in February at the Dharam Sansad held in Prayagraj.The 32-page draft would be presented at Dharam Sansad to be held at Magh Mela-2023 on the Sandy banks of the Sangam city.The first draft mentions in detail provisions in the field of education, defence, law and order, system of voting, rights of the head of state, etc.As per the constitution, Varanasi will replace New Delhi as the country's capital. Besides, there is a proposal to build a 'Parliament of Religions' in Kashi (Varanasi). It also proposes that Muslims and Christians will enjoy all the rights of a common citizen, barring the right to vote. Besides, every citizen would be given compulsory military training and agriculture would be made completely tax free.In February 2022, a resolution was passed in the Dharam Sansad held at Prayagraj to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and the idea of a constitution was floated. Accordingly, the draft of the constitution has been prepared. Thirty eminent personalities from different fields have contributed in preparing the draft.The patron of the drafting committee is Swami Anand Swaroop, Shambhavi Peethadheeshwar and president of the Shankaracharya Parishad. It also consists of Kameshwar Upadhyay, chairman, senior advocate of Supreme Court BN Reddy, defence expert Anand Vardhan, Sanatan Dharma scholar Chandramani Mishra, Dr. Vidya Sagar, etc., are included Akhand Bharat'. Through the map, an attempt has been made to show that the countries which have been separated from India will be merged with it in the future. The cover page also shows a saffron flag waving atop some temples. Inside is the picture of Shambhavi Mata while the pages carry, besides text, pictures of deities and great personalities of India, including Maa Durga, Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Gautam Buddha, Guru Gobind Singh, Adi Shankaracharya, Chanakya, Veer Savarkar, Rani Laxmibai, Prithviraj Chauhan, Swami Vivekananda, etc.The cover page of the Constitution carries the map of the proposed 'Akhand Bharat'. Through the map, an attempt has been made to show that the countries whichTalking of some of the silent features of the constitution, Swaroop said: "There will be an executive system wherein Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains will all get the right to exercise their franchise. People of every caste will have the facility and security to live in the nation. In this, the right to vote will be given after completing the age of 16 years, while the age of contesting elections has been fixed at 25 years. Altogether 543 members will be elected for the Parliament of Religions. It will abolish the rules and regulations of the British period and everything will be conducted on the basis of the Varna system."He said Muslims and Christians will also enjoy all the rights of a common citizen, barring the right to vote. "They are welcome in the country to do their businesses, get employed, education and all the facilities that will be enjoyed by the common citizen, but they won't be allowed the right to vote," said Swaroop."The British system would end in judiciary, It would be replaced by a system of punishment and justice based on concepts of Treta and Dwapara Yuga. "Gurukul system will be revived and education in Ayurveda, Mathematics, Nakshatra, Bhu-garbha, Astrology, etc., would be imparted," the seer added.