Won’t let minorities vote: ‘Hindu Rashtra statute draft’

manlion

manlion

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 22, 2013
7,535
-3
4,283
NEW DELHI: A group of 30 eminent seers and scholars has prepared the first draft of the constitution of the Hindu nation, first proposed in February at the Dharam Sansad held in Prayagraj.
The 32-page draft would be presented at Dharam Sansad to be held at Magh Mela-2023 on the Sandy banks of the Sangam city.

The first draft mentions in detail provisions in the field of education, defence, law and order, system of voting, rights of the head of state, etc.
As per the constitution, Varanasi will replace New Delhi as the country's capital. Besides, there is a proposal to build a 'Parliament of Religions' in Kashi (Varanasi). It also proposes that Muslims and Christians will enjoy all the rights of a common citizen, barring the right to vote. Besides, every citizen would be given compulsory military training and agriculture would be made completely tax free.

In February 2022, a resolution was passed in the Dharam Sansad held at Prayagraj to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and the idea of a constitution was floated. Accordingly, the draft of the constitution has been prepared. Thirty eminent personalities from different fields have contributed in preparing the draft.

The patron of the drafting committee is Swami Anand Swaroop, Shambhavi Peethadheeshwar and president of the Shankaracharya Parishad. It also consists of Kameshwar Upadhyay, chairman, senior advocate of Supreme Court BN Reddy, defence expert Anand Vardhan, Sanatan Dharma scholar Chandramani Mishra, Dr. Vidya Sagar, etc., are included Akhand Bharat'. Through the map, an attempt has been made to show that the countries which have been separated from India will be merged with it in the future. The cover page also shows a saffron flag waving atop some temples. Inside is the picture of Shambhavi Mata while the pages carry, besides text, pictures of deities and great personalities of India, including Maa Durga, Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Gautam Buddha, Guru Gobind Singh, Adi Shankaracharya, Chanakya, Veer Savarkar, Rani Laxmibai, Prithviraj Chauhan, Swami Vivekananda, etc.

The cover page of the Constitution carries the map of the proposed 'Akhand Bharat'. Through the map, an attempt has been made to show that the countries which


Talking of some of the silent features of the constitution, Swaroop said: "There will be an executive system wherein Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains will all get the right to exercise their franchise. People of every caste will have the facility and security to live in the nation. In this, the right to vote will be given after completing the age of 16 years, while the age of contesting elections has been fixed at 25 years. Altogether 543 members will be elected for the Parliament of Religions. It will abolish the rules and regulations of the British period and everything will be conducted on the basis of the Varna system."
He said Muslims and Christians will also enjoy all the rights of a common citizen, barring the right to vote. "They are welcome in the country to do their businesses, get employed, education and all the facilities that will be enjoyed by the common citizen, but they won't be allowed the right to vote," said Swaroop.
"The British system would end in judiciary, It would be replaced by a system of punishment and justice based on concepts of Treta and Dwapara Yuga. "Gurukul system will be revived and education in Ayurveda, Mathematics, Nakshatra, Bhu-garbha, Astrology, etc., would be imparted," the seer added.

Won’t let minorities vote: ‘Hindu Rashtra statute draft’ | Allahabad News - Times of India

A group of 30 eminent seers and scholars has prepared the first draft of a “constitution” for a “Hindu Rashtra” first proposed at the Dharma Sansad in
SLY

SLY

FULL MEMBER
Jul 19, 2022
178
0
231
Country
Malta
Location
Malta
Saffron terrorists doing what they do best oppressing minorities extremists motivated by Hindutva religion "once a dog always a dog"
We are glad we got a separate country we don't have to live with these Hindutva terrorists they are psychopaths
Look at these people from the "shining lumber one Biggest Democracy "
images.jpeg-3.jpg


banner-1.jpg
 
SLY

SLY

FULL MEMBER
Jul 19, 2022
178
0
231
Country
Malta
Location
Malta
大汉奸柳传志 said:
a full blown hindu terror state..
The "Biggest Democracy" showing their true colors

Hindu aspiration is not only restricted to the ballot box but its magnitude has also started to fabricate societal bondage in rape capital of the world India through its offensive means Hindu terrorist has made inroads into banning hijabs in schools developmental of street shitters, destroying minority owned businesses , creating a community of racially motivated cow vigilantes 🐵 and virtually every other area of public life you name it the saffron chadiis are there
 
SLY

SLY

FULL MEMBER
Jul 19, 2022
178
0
231
Country
Malta
Location
Malta
manlion said:
Minorities does it include 70 million Tamils and Sikhs, who are less than India's 200 million Muslim pop
Compared to the 900 million Hindus all those that you mentioned are minorities including the muslims that get lynched by the hindu terrorists
 
C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
876
-1
725
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Its ok, Ghazwa e Hind will eliminate all this shit altogether inshAllah very soon……ye topi dramay jald bhasm hojainge

Allah o Akbar!
 
manlion

manlion

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 22, 2013
7,535
-3
4,283
SLY said:
Compared to the 900 million Hindus all those that you mentioned are minorities including the muslims that get lynched by the hindu terrorists
Minorities , Tamil, Sikh, Kashmiri, Christian Nagas etc combo will be deadly, remember what happened to the mother and son gandhis
 

