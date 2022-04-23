What's new

"Won't Hesitate To Cross Borders If...": Rajnath Singh Warns Terrorists

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,281
85
62,633
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
'Won't Hesitate To Cross Borders If...': Rajnath Singh Warns Terrorists

Rajnath Singh said India has been successful in dealing with terrorism strongly



15
Guwahati:
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that India would not hesitate to act against terrorists who target the country from across the border.

Speaking at a programme, where Assam-based veterans of 1971 India-Pakistan War were felicitated, Mr Singh said the government was working to wipe out terrorism from the country.

"India has been successful in giving out the message that terrorism will be strongly dealt with. We will not hesitate to cross borders if the country is targeted from outside," he maintained.

Mr Singh also said that the eastern boundary of the country is currently experiencing more peace and stability compared to the western frontier, with Bangladesh being a friendly neighbour.

"The tension that India experiences on western frontier does not exist along eastern boundary as Bangladesh is a friendly country," he noted.



"The problem of infiltration has almost ended. There is peace and stability at the border (in the eastern frontier) now," the minister said.

On the recent withdrawal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from different parts of northeast, the defence minister stated that the government did so whenever the situation in a place improved.





Maintaining that there was a "public misconception" that the Army always wanted AFSPA to remain in force, Singh added, "It is the situation that is responsible for imposition of AFSPA, not the Army."

15Comments(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

www.ndtv.com

"Won't Hesitate To Cross Borders If...": Rajnath Singh Warns Terrorists

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that India would not hesitate to act against terrorists who target the country from across the border.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

Rajnath getting mad. It seems news of 15 CISF recently getting killed and India announcing only 5 injuries was true.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
5,632
-2
7,171
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Don't hesitate, do it and face consequences of it and give us meme material for more years
I wish Bajwa goes and they open up the border again- so many will go like no tomorrow
 
Valiant

Valiant

FULL MEMBER
Feb 15, 2021
173
0
364
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
India's biggest delusion is that it is Israel or something much more potent. It isn't and the neighbour it seeks to subdue is born to fight and give more than a bloody nose
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,281
85
62,633
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sainthood 101 said:
Don't hesitate, do it and face consequences of it and give us meme material for more years
I wish Bajwa goes and they open up the border again- so many will go like no tomorrow
Click to expand...
I am also fed up of Indians talking BS and claiming we would do this and that and then they do nothing. Right now on twitter I am debating with one such Indian
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
41,210
-1
87,776
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
blain2 said:
Sharif isn't the one holding the rifle and manning the border. Let's also not mix our domestic politics with external threats.
Click to expand...

Our establishment has given them this confidence

The way we threw kashmiri militancy under the bus after India's action of 5 August 2019 that gave them this confidence

The way we implemented ceasefire on LoC while India was under pressure from China gave them this conference

I don't find anything wrong with their confidence. There are strong reasons for that confidence
 
B

blain2

ADVISORS
Jan 20, 2006
7,712
46
11,275
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
Our establishment has given them this confidence

The way we threw kashmiri militancy under the bus after India's action of 5 August 2019 that gave them this confidence

The way we implemented ceasefire on LoC while India was under pressure from China gave them this conference

I don't find anything wrong with their confidence. There are strong reasons for that confidence
Click to expand...
This is a rather simplistic reduction to pin the blame on the "Establishment". It is also quite interesting that you left out IK/PTI (and I would also add the other past governments) in this critique when India/Kashmir policy was the bedrock of the PTI government as evinced by their campaign to highlight the Kashmir cause.

I should say I don't pay too much heed to these Indian statements for local consumption as they come up from time to time including all of the past 3+ years when the PTI government was in power. What worries me more is how easily we point fingers at our own for things that are extremely complex and have remained elusive to solve for 7 decades.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

GamoAccu
India to provide best weapons to soldiers along LAC, says Rajnath Singh
Replies
5
Views
251
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
INDIAPOSITIVE
Defence Min Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan; 'India Will Cross Border & Attack If Provoked'
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
3K
crankthatskunk
crankthatskunk
INDIAPOSITIVE
conditions on the borders are very unstable, armies should be ready to retaliate on ‘short notice’ : Defense Minister Rajnath
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
lonelyman
lonelyman
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China not budging, Indian Army commanders inform Rajnath Singh
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
undercover JIX
undercover JIX
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Conflict can’t be ruled out: Rajnath on LAC row
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
GamoAccu
GamoAccu

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom