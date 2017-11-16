The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was formed to seek restoration of J&K’s special status.

Won’t Die Till Rights Of J&K People Are Restored: Farooq Abdullah The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was formed to seek restoration of J&K’s special status.

Lok Sabha member and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah said on Friday that he would not die till what he called the constitutional rights of the people of J&K and Ladakh are restored.Abdullah arrived here on Friday afternoon along with his son and former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah.Addressing party leaders and workers at the NC headquarters, 'Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan', Abdullah said, "I am here to do something for my people and until the rights of the people of J&K and Ladakh are restored, I will not die."He blamed the BJP for making false promises to the people of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.The NC leaders were addressing party workers ahead of a crucial meeting on Saturday of the Gupkar alliance which comprises six political parties, including the NC and the PDP.Senior PDP leader, Ghulam Nabi Hanjura, told reporters that the grand alliance would decide on Saturday whether its constituents should take part in the forthcoming DDC elections in J&K.The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was formed to seek restoration of J&K's special status and statehood.