Wonderful interview on RT from 2019 of Moussa Ibrahim who in 2011 was the spokesperson of Gaddafi and of the Libyan Jamahiriya system

1. The Libyan Socialism-derived governance spent on its people more than any other country. Libyans had free housing, free water, free healthcare, free education and other such facilities. These are things that me in India, you in Britain in other Western countries can only aspire to but they are not happening because of the Capitalist socio-economic systems there. And Gaddafi and his comrades through the revolution of 1969 emancipated the Libyan people including the women which is why this
Libyan girl had a defiant public message for Obomba, Bliar, Sarkozy and co. during the NATO+GCC air and sea bombardment of Libya during 2011. And the Libyans largely had true democracy. I quote a thread from 2015
through the system called Jamahiriya which I derive my member name from :
Do we outside the Libyan Jamahiriya have such a system ? The Greeks about 2500 years ago brought out the concept of Demokratia - direct democracy - where the people would participate in the running of society directly but it was flawed because the "people" did not include women and the system maintained the slave system. The Libyan Jamahiriya was truly democratic which is why there still exists the Green Resistance ten years after the invasion by 44 militaries and thousands of criminals from all over the world.
2. The Libyan guides spent on enabling African independence and on revolutionary movements and individuals all over the world. For decades the Libyan Jamahiriya was an internationalist society. I quote from this
American security website. The article is old :
Watch this
vid of a 1990s interview of Nelson Mandela by a hostile American interviewer on Mandela's firm support for Gaddafi and Libya. This
article from The Telegraph is about female fighters from the FARC revolutionary movement of Columbia supporting Gaddafi's supporters against the NATO+GCC supported criminals. The article doesn't load for me because I don't have subscription to the site.
3. I agree that Libya did not spend on arranging modern air defense and coastal defense batteries and its army generally being not modernized for the 2010s because of which NATO and GCC and their non-state criminal fighters could do massacres. As Moussa Ibrahim said in the interview, just in 2011 more than 50,000 Libyans were killed. And he also agreed that Libya did not form close alliance with a powerful country like Russia to defend Libya. Yet the Green Resistance struggles on, what with NATO and GCC including Turkey's military supporting the criminals in Libya.
As far as I remember the exact item I think was coffee and not curds. And that was largely a rhetorical statement. That those so-called rebels were brainwashed by the mullahs of AQ and MB.
And about AQ, its leader during the invasion was Abdulhakim Belhaj, formerly leader of the pre-2011 LIFG ( Libyan Islamic Fighting Group ) who then merged his group with AQ and in fact during the invasion NATO placed him as a guest of Erdogan in Turkey to direct the two wars - Libyan and Syrian.
The Libyan "rebels" were as Libyan as the "Syrian moderate rebels" are Syrian. Basically criminals from all over the world.
