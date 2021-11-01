What's new

Wonderful interview on RT from 2019 of Moussa Ibrahim who in 2011 was the spokesperson of Gaddafi and of the Libyan Jamahiriya system

I have had these vids for some months now and thinking of posting them so please do watch this wonderful interview by the RT interviewer Afshin and the interviewee Moussa Ibrahim who describes the situation in Libya as of 2019, some Libyan history, the often asked Libyan billions, how he survived, the fate of Saif al Islam Gaddafi, the eldest son of Senior Gaddafi, the Libyan projects in Africa and with South American countries, other things. I must tell you that during the NATO+GCC+Al Qaeda+Muslim Brotherhood aggression against Libya in 2011 Moussa was directly given death threat by BBC's Stephen Sackur on his program Hard Talk. Eight years since that Moussa is still loyal to the Jamahiriya revolutionary concept and to the Green Resistance ( the Libyan fighting civilians who want Libya to go back to Jamahiriya ). The interview is calm and educated. Kudos to RT.



@Mentee @fitpOsitive @Bilal9 @Indos @ps3linux @SalarHaqq @-=virus=- @Madali and @TaiShang
 
Eight years since that Moussa is still loyal to the Jamahiriya revolutionary concept and to the Green Resistance
I can only say for any idea, you need strong military to preserve it. Libya , Baghdad (2001, and 12 century) spent more on lavish lives than military. Imagine a prosperous Iraq and Iran like UAE. How many job creation and investment it wd have for S.Asia.
UAE/SA are towing wets line so to remain safe. Libya tried to astray and weaker military was the reason it got punished.

For all US allegation, US dared not attack Pak directly as Newton law says "If you slap a person, your hand will get an equal amount of pain"
 
For all US allegation, US dared not attack Pak directly as Newton law says "If you slap a person, your hand will get an equal amount of pain"
But if US decided to launch ICBM with conventional pay load on Pakistani Air and naval bases, it not much Pakistan can do.

Newton law doesn’t explain what to do when other guy has a big F’n stick in his hand.
 
Another waste of time thread and intellectually bankrupt you lost me at AQ being thrown into the mix.

GADDAFI is the man who on record said these fighting him were deluded by AQ putting pills into to their yoghurts do these ppl sound sane to you or relieable... Intellectually bankrupt really nothing to see here
 
I can only say for any idea, you need strong military to preserve it. Libya , Baghdad (2001, and 12 century) spent more on lavish lives than military. Imagine a prosperous Iraq and Iran like UAE. How many job creation and investment it wd have for S.Asia.
UAE/SA are towing wets line so to remain safe. Libya tried to astray and weaker military was the reason it got punished.

For all US allegation, US dared not attack Pak directly as Newton law says "If you slap a person, your hand will get an equal amount of pain"
1. The Libyan Socialism-derived governance spent on its people more than any other country. Libyans had free housing, free water, free healthcare, free education and other such facilities. These are things that me in India, you in Britain in other Western countries can only aspire to but they are not happening because of the Capitalist socio-economic systems there. And Gaddafi and his comrades through the revolution of 1969 emancipated the Libyan people including the women which is why this Libyan girl had a defiant public message for Obomba, Bliar, Sarkozy and co. during the NATO+GCC air and sea bombardment of Libya during 2011. And the Libyans largely had true democracy. I quote a thread from 2015 through the system called Jamahiriya which I derive my member name from :
Under Gaddafi’s unique system of direct democracy, traditional institutions of government were disbanded and abolished, and power belonged to the people directly through various committees and congresses.

Far from control being in the hands of one man, Libya was highly decentralized and divided into several small communities that were essentially “mini-autonomous States” within a State. These autonomous States had control over their districts and could make a range of decisions including how to allocate oil revenue and budgetary funds. Within these mini autonomous States, the three main bodies of Libya’s democracy were Local Committees, Basic People’s Congresses and Executive Revolutionary Councils.

The Basic People’s Congress (BPC), or Mu’tamar shaʿbi asāsi was essentially Libya’s functional equivalent of the House of Commons in the United Kingdom or the House of Representatives in the United States. However, Libya’s People’s Congress was not comprised merely of elected representatives who discussed and proposed legislation on behalf of the people; rather, the Congress allowed all Libyans to directly participate in this process. Eight hundred People’s Congresses were set up across the country and all Libyans were free to attend and shape national policy and make decisions over all major issues including budgets, education, industry, and the economy.

In 2009, Gaddafi invited the New York Times to Libya to spend two weeks observing the nation’s direct democracy. The New York Times, that has traditionally been highly critical of Colonel Gaddafi’s democratic experiment, conceded that in Libya, the intention was that

“everyone is involved in every decision…Tens of thousands of people take part in local committee meetings to discuss issues and vote on everything from foreign treaties to building schools.”

The fundamental difference between western democratic systems and the Libyan Jamahiriya’s direct democracy is that in Libya all citizens were allowed to voice their views directly – not in one parliament of only a few hundred wealthy politicians – but in hundreds of committees attended by tens of thousands of ordinary citizens. Far from being a military dictatorship, Libya under Mr. Gaddafi was Africa’s most prosperous democracy.

On numerous occasions Mr. Gaddafi’s proposals were rejected by popular vote during Congresses and the opposite was approved and enacted as legislation.

For instance, on many occasions Mr. Gaddafi proposed the abolition of capital punishment and he pushed for home schooling over traditional schools. However, the People’s Congresses wanted to maintain the death penalty and classic schools, and the will of the People’s Congresses prevailed. Similarly, in 2009, Colonel Gaddafi put forward a proposal to essentially abolish the central government altogether and give all the oil proceeds directly to each family. The People’s Congresses rejected this idea too.

For over four decades, Gaddafi promoted economic democracy and used the nationalized oil wealth to sustain progressive social welfare programs for all Libyans. Under Gaddafi’s rule, Libyans enjoyed not only free health-care and free education, but also free electricity and interest-free loans. Now thanks to NATO’s intervention the health-care sector is on the verge of collapse as thousands of Filipino health workers flee the country, institutions of higher education across the East of the country are shut down, and black outs are a common occurrence in once thriving Tripoli.

Unlike in the West, Libyans did not vote once every four years for a President and an invariably wealthy local parliamentarian who would then make all decisions for them. Ordinary Libyans made decisions regarding foreign, domestic and economic policy themselves.
Do we outside the Libyan Jamahiriya have such a system ? The Greeks about 2500 years ago brought out the concept of Demokratia - direct democracy - where the people would participate in the running of society directly but it was flawed because the "people" did not include women and the system maintained the slave system. The Libyan Jamahiriya was truly democratic which is why there still exists the Green Resistance ten years after the invasion by 44 militaries and thousands of criminals from all over the world.

2. The Libyan guides spent on enabling African independence and on revolutionary movements and individuals all over the world. For decades the Libyan Jamahiriya was an internationalist society. I quote from this American security website. The article is old :
Al Mathaba (meaning center) is the Libyan center for anti-imperialist propaganda which has funded third world guerilla groups. The Anti-Imperialism Center (AIC) - also known as Mathaba - is used by the Libyan Government to support terrorist networks and thus plays an important role in Qadhafi's terrorism strategy. Established in 1982 to support "liberation and revolutionary groups", the AIC has sponsored a number of stridently anti-Western conferences in Tripoli. At the same time, the AIC's mission is to identify and recruit revolutionaries for ideological and military training in Libya. During their training at AIC camps, individuals are selected for advanced training, including in weapons and explosives, and indoctrination. With representatives in many Libyan embassies worldwide, the AIC runs its own independent clandestine operations and disburses payments to terrorist, insurgent, and subversive groups.

As of 1992 the AIC was headed by Musa Kusa, a Qadhafi confidant who was also Libya's Deputy Foreign Minister. As of late 1995 Musa Kusa was the head of the Libyan External Security Organization (ESO), and was also the head of Al Mathaba.

Al Mathaba is more a concept than an organisation. Its origins are Libyan and its objective anti-imperialist. Libya's international activity is considerable. Some see it everywhere, behind every armed, or even radical, group. It was in 1982 that Libya took the initiative of organising an international organisation essentially based on the third world: Al Mathaba.

By calling the 3rd Al Mathaba Congress in August 2000, to mark the 30th anniversary of its revolution, with the participation of many representatives, particularly from Africa and Latin America, Libya no doubt hoped to affirm for itself an active international role, far beyond its small size. Judging by the level of participation, its plan was particularly well received, reflecting the high degree of sympathy Libya enjoys in the anti-imperialist world - the result of the continuity of its efforts over a period of time. Once an organization that backed morally, financially and physically the liberation movements seeking to overthrow oppressive regimes-ofttimes through armed struggle-Col. Gadhafi said that "after restructuring, (Mathaba) must confront the concept of globalization."

Many heads of state were present: Sam Nujoma (Namibia), Robert Mugabe (Zimbabwe), Yoweri Kaguta Musaveni (Uganda), Blaise Campraore (Burkina Faso), Alpha Oumar Konare (Mali), Yahya Jammeh (Gambia), Idris Deby (Chad), Abdou Diouf (Senegal), and the President of Guinea Bissao. Progressive political forces, communists and revolutionaries were there as well: the Cuban CP, Shaffik Handal (FMLN, San Salvador), the Guatamalan URNG, Tomas Borge and Daniel Ortega of the FSLN (Nicaragua), Raul Reyes (FARC, Columbia), a personal representative of Hugo Chavez (Venezuela), Lula, of the Brazilian Labour Party, Gladys Marin, General Secretary of the Chilian CP, Marina Arismendi, General Secretary of the Uruguayan CP. From Europe there was a very varied Italian delegation, with the Refoundation Communist Party in particular, and a Spanish delegation from the United Left (José Cabo) and from OSPAAAL.
Watch this vid of a 1990s interview of Nelson Mandela by a hostile American interviewer on Mandela's firm support for Gaddafi and Libya. This article from The Telegraph is about female fighters from the FARC revolutionary movement of Columbia supporting Gaddafi's supporters against the NATO+GCC supported criminals. The article doesn't load for me because I don't have subscription to the site.

3. I agree that Libya did not spend on arranging modern air defense and coastal defense batteries and its army generally being not modernized for the 2010s because of which NATO and GCC and their non-state criminal fighters could do massacres. As Moussa Ibrahim said in the interview, just in 2011 more than 50,000 Libyans were killed. And he also agreed that Libya did not form close alliance with a powerful country like Russia to defend Libya. Yet the Green Resistance struggles on, what with NATO and GCC including Turkey's military supporting the criminals in Libya.

Another waste of time thread and intellectually bankrupt you lost me at AQ being thrown into the mix.

GADDAFI is the man who on record said these fighting him were deluded by AQ putting pills into to their yoghurts do these ppl sound sane to you or relieable... Intellectually bankrupt really nothing to see here
As far as I remember the exact item I think was coffee and not curds. And that was largely a rhetorical statement. That those so-called rebels were brainwashed by the mullahs of AQ and MB.

And about AQ, its Libyan leader during the invasion was Abdulhakim Belhaj, formerly leader of the pre-2011 LIFG ( Libyan Islamic Fighting Group ) who then merged his group with AQ and in fact during the invasion NATO placed him as a guest of Erdogan in Turkey to direct the two wars - Libyan and Syrian.

The Libyan "rebels" were as Libyan as the "Syrian moderate rebels" are Syrian. Basically criminals from all over the world.

@MH.Yang
 
1. The Libyan Socialism-derived governance spent on its people more than any other country. Libyans had free housing, free water, free healthcare, free education and other such facilities. These are things that me in India, you in Britain in other Western countries can only aspire to but they are not happening because of the Capitalist socio-economic systems there. And Gaddafi and his comrades through the revolution of 1969 emancipated the Libyan people including the women which is why this Libyan girl had a defiant public message for Obomba, Bliar, Sarkozy and co. during the NATO+GCC air and sea bombardment of Libya during 2011. And the Libyans largely had true democracy. I quote a thread from 2015 through the system called Jamahiriya which I derive my member name from :

Do we outside the Libyan Jamahiriya have such a system ? The Greeks about 2500 years ago brought out the concept of Demokratia - direct democracy - where the people would participate in the running of society directly but it was flawed because the "people" did not include women and the system maintained the slave system. The Libyan Jamahiriya was truly democratic which is why there still exists the Green Resistance ten years after the invasion by 44 militaries and thousands of criminals from all over the world.

2. The Libyan guides spent on enabling African independence and on revolutionary movements and individuals all over the world. For decades the Libyan Jamahiriya was an internationalist society. I quote from this American security website. The article is old :

Watch this vid of a 1990s interview of Nelson Mandela by a hostile American interviewer on Mandela's firm support for Gaddafi and Libya. This article from The Telegraph is about female fighters from the FARC revolutionary movement of Columbia supporting Gaddafi's supporters against the NATO+GCC supported criminals. The article doesn't load for me because I don't have subscription to the site.

3. I agree that Libya did not spend on arranging modern air defense and coastal defense batteries and its army generally being not modernized for the 2010s because of which NATO and GCC and their non-state criminal fighters could do massacres. As Moussa Ibrahim said in the interview, just in 2011 more than 50,000 Libyans were killed. And he also agreed that Libya did not form close alliance with a powerful country like Russia to defend Libya. Yet the Green Resistance struggles on, what with NATO and GCC including Turkey's military supporting the criminals in Libya.



As far as I remember the exact item I think was coffee and not curds. And that was largely a rhetorical statement. That those so-called rebels were brainwashed by the mullahs of AQ and MB.

And about AQ, its leader during the invasion was Abdulhakim Belhaj, formerly leader of the pre-2011 LIFG ( Libyan Islamic Fighting Group ) who then merged his group with AQ and in fact during the invasion NATO placed him as a guest of Erdogan in Turkey to direct the two wars - Libyan and Syrian.

The Libyan "rebels" were as Libyan as the "Syrian moderate rebels" are Syrian. Basically criminals from all over the world.

---

@MH.Yang, you may be interested in the OP.
He said Yoghurt.. I am positive hard to forget such a legendary qoute and no it was not a metaphor because many doctors examined that same interview and deemed him mentally ill after that interview
 
He said Yoghurt.. I am positive hard to forget such a legendary qoute and no it was not a metaphor because many doctors examined that same interview and deemed him mentally ill after that interview
And who are these intelligent "many doctors" ? Perhaps they would have in the past been in the employ of Ronald Reagan who called Gaddafi as a mad dog and also met criminals from Afghanistan during the 1980s NATO+China+Zia directed war against the progressive Afghan government and its supportive USSR military ? Reagan was as "sane" as Bush junior or Obomba or Bliar or Sarkorzy etc. Do you want to be in such company ?

If anyone will watch this speech by Gaddafi in 2009 in the UNO General Assembly and not be impressed then I will question his or her sanity and sense of empathy. The speech is wide-ranging, problems in the world and some ideas. Watch it.
 
I have had these vids for some months now and thinking of posting them so please do watch this wonderful interview by the RT interviewer Afshin and the interviewee Moussa Ibrahim who describes the situation in Libya as of 2019, some Libyan history, the often asked Libyan billions, how he survived, the fate of Saif al Islam Gaddafi, the eldest son of Senior Gaddafi, the Libyan projects in Africa and with South American countries, other things. I must tell you that during the NATO+GCC+Al Qaeda+Muslim Brotherhood aggression against Libya in 2011 Moussa was directly given death threat by BBC's Stephen Sackur on his program Hard Talk. Eight years since that Moussa is still loyal to the Jamahiriya revolutionary concept and to the Green Resistance ( the Libyan fighting civilians who want Libya to go back to Jamahiriya ). The interview is calm and educated. Kudos to RT.



---

@Mentee @fitpOsitive @Bilal9 @Indos @ps3linux @SalarHaqq @-=virus=- @Madali and @TaiShang
Any independent voice from Africa will be shut as Qaddafi was shut. People should know that Africa is being looted for centuries and man Europe knows it.
I was talking with a gora who was of the view that Africans kill each other for no good reasons. What I couldn't tell him was Africans were not always killing each other. It only started with European imperialism where Europe supports people like Eidi Amin or Boko haram or Rwanda killings, and installs local "Lord of the Wars" and steals resources from Africa. Africa that can grow wheat and rice is forced to grow only Coffee and Chocolate.
A small spark in Africa can burn the European "economy" inside out, and man China knows it.
 
