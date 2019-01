Women’s education: Hefazat chief Shafi claims his remarks were distorted

I am saying again – create a safe environment for women’s education and ensure security of their lives and honour. No one should send their daughters to an unsafe environment.

"How can I go against women’s education when I am the chairman of an education board under which hundreds of girls receive education and sit for examinations?'" he asked.



"I want to reiterate that I am not against girls' education. However, I want to caution everyone again about the safe educational institutions for women. We are in favour of girls' education but that should have a safe environment, which does not go against the basic tenet of Islam. Education is important but we cannot send our daughters to an unsafe environment," he added.