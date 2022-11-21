What's new

Women's Average Height by Country | Asia Countries Ranking |Tallest Countries

retaxis

retaxis

FULL MEMBER
Nov 16, 2007
1,628
-1
1,855
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Not surprised China came in first.

Chinese are the same height as Americans or Russians and our people still don't have the nutrition and sustenance of Western counterparts yet due to economy. When Chinese economy is equal to the West, Chinese will be one of the tallest countries in the world.

1669046880241.png
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
23,168
4
35,323
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
If (relatively speaking) women are smaller/cuter than men, it helps the birth-rate in a country, if you know what I mean. :-)

Being larger and heavier for women is not a desired quality (even by women themselves), culturally speaking, in most of the world....

Just my thoughts on this...
 
retaxis

retaxis

FULL MEMBER
Nov 16, 2007
1,628
-1
1,855
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Valar. said:
My real life experience says otherwise.
Click to expand...
Thats the thing, your real life experience means nothing when it comes to facts and data. Just because I met one black person who was a criminal that means all blacks are criminals because i only met one black guy? Logic fail

Here is a little IQ dose for you though, the shortest people in China (Fujianese and Cantonese) dominate as immigrants who leave China to go elsewhere to make money. When you think of Chinese, you are thinking of deep south Cantonese people because you have no experience with China as a whole. Understand?

1. Highest IQ
2. Tallest and strongest
3. Dominate Olympics with one single race

don't hate, just appreciate
 
Last edited:
retaxis

retaxis

FULL MEMBER
Nov 16, 2007
1,628
-1
1,855
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Bilal9 said:
If (relatively speaking) women are smaller/cuter than men, it helps the birth-rate in a country, if you know what I mean. :-)

Being larger and heavier for women is not a desired quality (even by women themselves), culturally speaking, in most of the world....

Just my thoughts on this...
Click to expand...
I'D believe you if Sub continent didn't go into rapey mode when they see a tall white woman. Its quite frightening and disgusting really.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,391
-11
95,355
Country
China
Location
China
Chinese basketball, volleyball teams are always the tallest in Asia

Women's basketball World cup all star team

9e3f2d7484554d0e9d6bff061ad75516~tplv-tt-large.image
 
Last edited:
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
5,227
-20
8,724
Country
China
Location
United States
retaxis said:
Not surprised China came in first.

Chinese are the same height as Americans or Russians and our people still don't have the nutrition and sustenance of Western counterparts yet due to economy. When Chinese economy is equal to the West, Chinese will be one of the tallest countries in the world.

View attachment 899265
Click to expand...

I'd say the younger generations of Chinese are noticeably taller. The older generations are still pretty short. There is also a big gap between Northern Chinese vs the ones from the deep South like Cantonese for example.

But in these rankings, Chinese and Koreans are always the tallest Asians. Usually when I see a very tall Asian, they are either Chinese or Korean.
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
3,541
-6
8,468
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
retaxis said:
Thats the thing, your real life experience means nothing when it comes to facts and data. Just because I met one black person who was a criminal that means all blacks are criminals because i only met one black guy? Logic fail

Here is a little IQ dose for you though, the shortest people in China (Fujianese and Cantonese) dominate as immigrants who leave China to go elsewhere to make money. When you think of Chinese, you are thinking of deep south Cantonese people because you have no experience with China as a whole. Understand?

1. Highest IQ
2. Tallest and strongest
3. Dominate Olympics with one single race

don't hate, just appreciate
Click to expand...
Why do you think I am hating when I didn't even mention any country in particular? And why do you think I am hating you specifically when I don't even know who you are?

My life experience revolves around 10 and half years living in three different European countries and travelling to 44 different countries mostly European, Middle Eastern and East Asian. It gave me a pretty good idea of which nation is taller or shorter in general.

Interestingly, all the countries which I found to be taller had much higher dairy consumption and as for shorter ones, they were extremely low on milk consumption.

Milk = Calcium
Calcium grows your height during right age.

Now if you are from China which has one of the least dairy consumption per capita in the world , I find it hard to believe you guys have grew taller all of a sudden. May be reality is different. But hey, I have seen the reality, where are all the tall Chinese people? Never seen them.
 
Last edited:
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
5,227
-20
8,724
Country
China
Location
United States
Valar. said:
Why do you think I am hating when I didn't even mention any country in particular? And why do you think I am hating you specifically when I don't even know who you are?

My life experience revolves around 10 and half years living in three different European countries and travelling to 44 different countries mostly European, Middle Eastern and East Asian. It gave me a pretty good idea of which nation is taller or shorter in general.

Interestingly, all the countries which I found to taller had much higher dairy consumption and as for shorter ones, they had extremely low on milk consumption.

Milk = Calcium
Calcium grows your height during right age.

Now if you are from China which has one of the least dairy consumption per capita in the world , I find it hard to believe you guys have grew taller all of a sudden. May be reality is different. But hey, I have seen the reality, where are the tall Chinese people? Never seen them.
Click to expand...
Depends on the region of China you go to. If you are in the Southern regions, people are pretty short. But in the Northern provinces, there are a lot of tall people. The younger generations are also a lot taller. I'm well over 6 feet and when I went to some Northern regions, especially in the rural areas where the people are natives, there were several instances where men towered over me.
 
Ballal

Ballal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 8, 2017
123
0
136
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The data does surprise me to be honest, particularly for Pakistan, not saying we are super tall or anything but where I like (UK) most Pakistanis are 5.10 or above, same with most north Indians. I myself am over 5.10 and am considered a runt in my family. I wonder how much of it depends on nutrition, diet in the subcontinent is pretty bad.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,391
-11
95,355
Country
China
Location
China
retaxis said:
Not surprised China came in first.

Chinese are the same height as Americans or Russians and our people still don't have the nutrition and sustenance of Western counterparts yet due to economy. When Chinese economy is equal to the West, Chinese will be one of the tallest countries in the world.

View attachment 899265
Click to expand...
Chinese women's average height is taller than US women, Chinese guys short than US men

CountryAvg Male Height (cm)
China175.66163.465 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
United States176.94163.315 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 4 in.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 4, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
ECOMMERCE SALES BY COUNTRY IN 2022
Replies
0
Views
156
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
khansaheeb
World’s Tallest Building in Karachi: Fact Vs Fiction
Replies
2
Views
286
One_Nation
O
beijingwalker
China (Mainland) claims QS Asia University Rankings top spot for the first time
Replies
5
Views
191
Mista
Mista
beijingwalker
The Cities That Graze the Skies
Replies
2
Views
458
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Which Country Transports the Most Passengers by Air?
Replies
5
Views
414
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom