Women supporters molested after PTI's Lahore rally

Male PTI workers forced women to climb Hockey Stadium's gate to escape harassment
Multiple footages have surfaced showing women supporters of PTI being molested by their male colleagues after the Lahore rally Saturday night.
The public rally, held at Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium and addressed by Imran Khan and other party leaders, ended late night Saturday.
The organizers had set up a separate enclosure for women. But as soon as the rally ended and participants began to leave several male PTI supporters assaulted the women, who screamed in panic.

One video shows women climbing the gate of the stadium to escape the molesters.
Other videos show, male workers obstructing the exit path and pressing against women.
The Punjab police, which is under the PTI government, did little to stop the harassment.


In the past too, women have faced harassment and molestation at PTI rallies.
On April 13, when Imran Khan addressed a rally in Peshawar — one of the first after his ouster — several party workers forced their way into the women’s enclosure and harassed female supporters of the PTI.
On July 15, PTI’s Faisalabad rally was also marred by sexual violence against women.
Earlier, in March this year when the PTI led a march on Karachi from Ghotki, its women workers were harassed by party colleagues. One of the victims lodged an FIR at Shah Latif Police Station against “a few boys who were PTI’s workers.”
Women supporters molested after PTI's Lahore rally

Male PTI workers forced women to climb Hockey Stadium's gate to escape harassment
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The Punjab police, which is under the PTI government, did little to stop the harassment.
Oh man Samaa has really gone into overdrive. The video doesn't show any molesting or active harrassement happening, it's mostly rush due to a large number of people exiting and women getting caught up in the crowd. Not that I condone even this...the arrangement could have been better if this was the case...but should get the facts right.

Out of around 15k or something women, Samaa shows 5 women caught up in exit rush and "Women supporters molested" becomes the headline.

Where the heck is journalism going in this country? Phir kehte hain that people don't read the paper or watch the news.

You guys really are so desparate keh bas kuch bhi mil jaye keh ham PTI kay khilaf kuch likh dalain.

Saleem Safi tweets that guy making a joint, now this.

BTW, I hope you do realize that these things reflect on our collective society as a nation rather than on any one party...N, PTI, or PPP.
 

