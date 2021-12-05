Women stripped, assaulted and filmed publicly in Faisalabad

Punjab Police acted after videos went viral on twitter. The whole market was looking and not even one man stepped in.
The videos are very disturbing and shouldn't be shared.
This happens with every thief. Shopkeepers are one of the most greedy people in world unki koi chori karay kaisay bardasht karsaktay hain
I mean, not to defend anything, but KPK is not far behind. They burnt the whole Police Station in Mardan just a week ago. Punjab is yet to see something like this.some thing wrong with Punjab. Mob culture is pretty much dominates there. All such incidents happen in Punjab or atleast 95% of it.