Women stripped, assaulted and filmed publicly in Faisalabad

So if it wasn't for the district police chief , s.h.o concerned would never have lodged an f.i.r for a local crime -------- gotta appoint like 10-15 dpo's in mediocre level cities.
 
some thing wrong with Punjab. Mob culture is pretty much dominates there. All such incidents happen in Punjab or atleast 95% of it.
 
I mean, not to defend anything, but KPK is not far behind. They burnt the whole Police Station in Mardan just a week ago. Punjab is yet to see something like this.
 
