Who else is going?

WOW indeed!

Why should you go?

Women-on-Wheels Karachi Registration

Also, you can live out this dream too

Women participants of Women on Wheels (WOW) wait on their motor-bikes prior to the start of a rally launching the Women on Wheels campaign in Lahore.After successful runs in Punjab , the Women On Wheels campaign is coming to Sindh this Sunday on November 24, 2019.The programme, which empowers women by improving their access to mobility, provides subsidised motorbikes for women, as well as training and road safety lessons and networking opportunities.Women On Wheels is a project of the Salman Sufi Foundation and the team behind the successful implementation of the WoW campaign in Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad is now expanding the initiative to Karachi in a private capacity, with support from the Sindh government, Japan, UN Development Programme, UN Women, FINCA and Careem.Registration is still ongoing, so you can still sign up! 2 days to go! #Women of #Karachi here is your invitation to attend Pakistan's biggest female mobility movements launch in your city- Email us at Womenonwheelstraining@gmail.com with your name and we will confirm your seat! Few seats left so hurryHello ladies of Karachi! Here's "almost" everything you need to know about #WomenOnWheels and the services you can avail under it along with getting bike training. For further queries: womenonwheelstraining@gmail.com Register NOW: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdO-uB7qgECMbwMtZWuBo4TCq5zyRb4q0jBlmxqrCjoXgw8Mw/viewform … Women of #Sindh ! Time to get independent and mobile! #WomenOnWheels by @SalmanSufi7 foundation is starting training of women to learn motorbikes from 25th Nov! Register today at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdO-uB7qgECMbwMtZWuBo4TCq5zyRb4q0jBlmxqrCjoXgw8Mw/viewform … Shehla Raza, Minister For Women Development Sindh, is signed up too.Just registered for the #WomenOnWheels - all the ladies are welcome to register + join @SalmanSufi7 and us all at the event launch at Frere Hall on 24th November! https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdO-uB7qgECMbwMtZWuBo4TCq5zyRb4q0jBlmxqrCjoXgw8Mw/formResponse … Hi women of Karachi!It's time to step up towards Independence. Click on the link and register today #WomenOnWheels See you All there #WOW indeed! Ladies of Karachi this is ur opportunity to learn how to ride a bike & OWN one as well! After mega success of #WomenOnWheels Punjab, @SalmanSufi7 is bringing this project to Sindh. Sunday, 24th Nov, Frere Hall, Khi. Register on womenonwheelstraining@gmail.com Reclaim your public space ladies. WoW provides free motorcycle training and has now come to Karachi! Apply now: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdO-uB7qgECMbwMtZWuBo4TCq5zyRb4q0jBlmxqrCjoXgw8Mw/viewform … #WomenOnWheels Freedom of mobility is key in economic empowerment of women! #UNDPinPakistan @unwomen_pak are supporting #WomenonWheels initiative by @SalmanSufi7 Foundation in #Karachi RegisterAnother movie I want to watch is #motorcycleGirl Now that we have #WomenOnWheels program!!