Women in Punjab & KPK: Strict Orders to go back to Kitchen, Sit inside Home or Face Arrests by Police | Never come out for politics again

Women in Punjab and KPK: Strict Orders to go back to Kitchen & Sit inside home or Face Violent Arrests by Police | Never dare come outside for Politics again is the message
There are more than 65 million females in Punjab and over 20 million women/girls in Khyber-Pakthunkhawa.
In Punjab, there are Punjabis, Punjabi-Pathans, Punjabi-Kashmiris and other ethnicities/casts who are settled in Punjab and are Punjabis.
Through capture, custodial hardships, violent arrests and suddenly picked up from their own houses if any women voice loud for any political party is the norm of the day in Pakistan.
Sanam Javed Khan and Falak Khan both daughters of Pathan father are being badly treated by Police in Lahore. Similarly Tayyaba Raja and few more girls who are Punjabis are facing extreme treatments - devoid of any justice, locked into prison vans. The police stations of Punjab and KPK have become a hell-ground to teach them a life lesson and a strict message to all the girls of the Pakistan.
Listen to the Stories of the young beautiful girls : All the girls are made an example out of them as per the below you-tuber videos:
There are more than 65 million females in Punjab and over 20 million women/girls in Khyber-Pakthunkhawa.
In Punjab, there are Punjabis, Punjabi-Pathans, Punjabi-Kashmiris and other ethnicities/casts who are settled in Punjab and are Punjabis.
Through capture, custodial hardships, violent arrests and suddenly picked up from their own houses if any women voice loud for any political party is the norm of the day in Pakistan.
Sanam Javed Khan and Falak Khan both daughters of Pathan father are being badly treated by Police in Lahore. Similarly Tayyaba Raja and few more girls who are Punjabis are facing extreme treatments - devoid of any justice, locked into prison vans. The police stations of Punjab and KPK have become a hell-ground to teach them a life lesson and a strict message to all the girls of the Pakistan.
Listen to the Stories of the young beautiful girls : All the girls are made an example out of them as per the below you-tuber videos: