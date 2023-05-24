Women in Punjab & KPK: Strict Orders to go back to Kitchen, Sit inside Home or Face Arrests by Police | Never come out for politics again

Women in Punjab/KPK: Strict Orders to go back to Kitchen & Sit inside home or Face Violent Arrests by Police | Never dare come outside for Politics again is the message

In Punjab, there are Punjabis, Punjabi-Pathans, Punjabi-Kashmiris and other ethnicities/casts who are settled in Punjab and are Punjabis.Similarly, through capture, custodial hardships, violent arrests and suddenly picked up from their houses who voice loud for any political party is the norm of the day in Pakistan.Sanam Javed Khan and Falak Khan both daughters of Pathan father are being badly treated by Police in Lahore. Similarly Tayyaba Raja and over 10s of girls who are Punjabis are facing extreme treatments devoid of any justice. The police stations of Punjab and KPK have become a hell-ground for a select few alone Pakistani women to teach them a life lesson and a strict message to all the girls of the Pakistan.: All the girls are made an example out of them as per the below you-tuber videos: