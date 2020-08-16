/ Register

  Sunday, August 16, 2020

Women in Bahrain Breaks Hindu Idols

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Windjammer, Aug 16, 2020 at 8:01 PM.

  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:01 PM #1
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:01 PM #2
Windjammer
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:01 PM #3
    Uguduwa

    Uguduwa FULL MEMBER

    mental illness is a real problem in our short attention span society
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:03 PM #4
    Goenitz

    Goenitz SENIOR MEMBER

    I think it is blasphemy.. we mustn't do such heinous acts..

    And insult not those whom they (disbelievers) worship besides Allah, lest they insult Allah wrongfully without knowledge” [al-An‘aam 6:108]

    So we cannot insult (verbal act), how can we physically harm their sacred symbols.
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:04 PM #5
    Jungibaaz

    Jungibaaz RETIRED MOD

    That's a shameful display by the woman. This is a kind of grotesque intolerance and disrespect we wouldn't tolerate if it were visited upon us by non-Muslims. Not to mention, it's also destruction of property.
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:05 PM #6
    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    The Bahrain Interior Ministry also issued a statement regarding the incident and said, "Concerning a circulated video on social media, the Director-General of Capital Governorate Police announced on Sunday that a woman, 54, was summoned for intentionally damaging a shop in Juffair and breaking religious idols. Legal proceedings are being taken to refer the case to the Public Prosecution".

    https://www.indiatoday.in/india/sto...in-supermarket-video-viral-1711866-2020-08-16
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:06 PM #7
    Yaseen1

    Yaseen1 ELITE MEMBER

    these govts should expel indians to avoid violence and civil unrest,when cow meat cannot be sold openly in indian market why these idols are allowed to be sold in Muslim shops
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:07 PM #8
    mudas777

    mudas777 FULL MEMBER

    Daughter of Islam best thing I have seen for a long time. Allah Bless you.
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:07 PM #9
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

    Shopping mall is not ideal place for religious artifacts should be monitored and only allowed to be ordered by religious authorities. Like you order your passport may be make a order with Government and then thru special order you get it delivered only for a center for religion
    For example a formal Mandir can order it thru Government

    Shopping mall is for things like Milk, Beef , Mutton, Eggs shopping mall also sells , toilet cleaning equipment and dish washers. You also buy stuff like plastic wrapper , or fish

    For me , selling idol in shopping mall seem disrespectful in first place that shop was just being disrespectful to customers

    Even in western society you go in Shopping mall you don't see Idols

    You don't see a Jesus statue on Walmart door for example or in McDonalds
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:08 PM #10
    Max

    Max ELITE MEMBER

    What does Sharia says about selling idols in Muslim markets?
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:09 PM #11
    Goenitz

    Goenitz SENIOR MEMBER

    we cannot but else can. if we are signatory of UN charter... Then we must allow other to practice freely.
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:10 PM #12
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Seems they have been supported by people all over the world.

    [​IMG]
    Islamists celebrating breaking of Hindu idols


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    Islamists celebrating on Facebook
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:12 PM #13
    Max

    Max ELITE MEMBER

    practicing is another thing, i guess this lady never harmed any pagan in her life for practicing his paganism, selling it in Market full of Muslims is another thing.
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:13 PM #14
    Goenitz

    Goenitz SENIOR MEMBER

    'Sensitive' materials like religious symbols, adult materials, private clothing etc.. must be out of reach of 'children'... @Max
    so they even accidentally/emotionally cannot 'make a scene'..
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 8:13 PM #15
    DalalErMaNodi

    DalalErMaNodi FULL MEMBER

    Sharmoutah!


    Very disturbing.


    If she had a problem with them, she could have simply have them move out of open display.


    Mindless actions.



    Good PR for Muslims and all people from Muslim countries living in non Muslim countries.



    How long will we have to be on damage control due to the actions of people like these ?
     
