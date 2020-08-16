Women in Bahrain Breaks Hindu Idols

Separate names with a comma.
mental illness is a real problem in our short attention span society
I think it is blasphemy.. we mustn't do such heinous acts..
And insult not those whom they (disbelievers) worship besides Allah, lest they insult Allah wrongfully without knowledge” [al-An‘aam 6:108]
So we cannot insult (verbal act), how can we physically harm their sacred symbols.
That's a shameful display by the woman. This is a kind of grotesque intolerance and disrespect we wouldn't tolerate if it were visited upon us by non-Muslims. Not to mention, it's also destruction of property.
The Bahrain Interior Ministry also issued a statement regarding the incident and said, "Concerning a circulated video on social media, the Director-General of Capital Governorate Police announced on Sunday that a woman, 54, was summoned for intentionally damaging a shop in Juffair and breaking religious idols. Legal proceedings are being taken to refer the case to the Public Prosecution".
these govts should expel indians to avoid violence and civil unrest,when cow meat cannot be sold openly in indian market why these idols are allowed to be sold in Muslim shops
Daughter of Islam best thing I have seen for a long time. Allah Bless you.
Shopping mall is not ideal place for religious artifacts should be monitored and only allowed to be ordered by religious authorities. Like you order your passport may be make a order with Government and then thru special order you get it delivered only for a center for religion
For example a formal Mandir can order it thru Government
Shopping mall is for things like Milk, Beef , Mutton, Eggs shopping mall also sells , toilet cleaning equipment and dish washers. You also buy stuff like plastic wrapper , or fish
For me , selling idol in shopping mall seem disrespectful in first place that shop was just being disrespectful to customers
Even in western society you go in Shopping mall you don't see Idols
You don't see a Jesus statue on Walmart door for example or in McDonalds
What does Sharia says about selling idols in Muslim markets?
we cannot but else can. if we are signatory of UN charter... Then we must allow other to practice freely.
Seems they have been supported by people all over the world.
Islamists celebrating breaking of Hindu idols
Islamists celebrating on Facebook
practicing is another thing, i guess this lady never harmed any pagan in her life for practicing his paganism, selling it in Market full of Muslims is another thing.
'Sensitive' materials like religious symbols, adult materials, private clothing etc.. must be out of reach of 'children'... @Max
so they even accidentally/emotionally cannot 'make a scene'..
Sharmoutah!
Very disturbing.
If she had a problem with them, she could have simply have them move out of open display.
Mindless actions.
Good PR for Muslims and all people from Muslim countries living in non Muslim countries.
How long will we have to be on damage control due to the actions of people like these ?