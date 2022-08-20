Women have more sex partners than men in India: NHFS

Women have more sex partners than men in most Indian states: Survey According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), women have more sex partners than men in the majority of Indian states.

No wonder ModiGee says "Mera desh badal raha hai, aagey badh raha hai"A survey conducted by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) during 20192021 found that women have more sex partners than men in 11 states and union territories. The survey was carried out in 707 districts across the country, with 1.1 lakh women and one lakh men participating.Women have more sex partners than men in Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu, the NFHS data said.Of these states and UTs, Rajasthan had the highest number of women, who had, on an average, 3.1 sex partners, as against 1.8 for men.A marginally larger share of rural women than urban women and those currently married than those never married, divorced, widowed, or separated said they had sex with two or more partners in the 12 months preceding the survey.However, according to the NFHS data, a larger population of men (3.6 per cent) than women (0.5 per cent) have had sexual relations with people who were not their spouses or with whom they had lived together just 12 months before the survey.The survey was primarily conducted to assess the prevalence of higher-risk sexual intercourse and condom use during such sex, as low condom usage may put people at greater risk of HIV/AIDS.The NFHS report also provides data on socioeconomic and other background characteristics that are useful for policy formulation and effective program implementation.Regards