What's new

Women caught stealing, torn her cloths for propaganda against shop keeper in Faisalabad

Status
Not open for further replies.
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
9,723
2
22,216
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So if it wasn't for the district police chief , s.h.o concerned would never have lodged an f.i.r for a local crime -------- gotta appoint like 10-15 dpo's in mediocre level cities.
 
Xestan

Xestan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2009
2,273
3
3,297
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salza said:
some thing wrong with Punjab. Mob culture is pretty much dominates there. All such incidents happen in Punjab or atleast 95% of it.
Click to expand...
I mean, not to defend anything, but KPK is not far behind. They burnt the whole Police Station in Mardan just a week ago. Punjab is yet to see something like this.
 
Big Tank

Big Tank

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 30, 2013
3,015
3
5,562
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tbh am scared of my beloved homeland. Its people who define it. It used to be a place where people used to intervene and save every scuffle outside. But seeing this,whooo man, I'm scared for my family, even owning a firearm wouldn't work, what can I do with a 17 round mag against the mob culture.
 
Malik Alpha

Malik Alpha

FULL MEMBER
Feb 19, 2017
1,034
-8
2,723
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Pakistanis have no shame. Ive seen it myself going out with my family, guys continue to use vile language knowing that families are around. Men stare like they havent seen women before in their life. I felt so embarrassed going out with my family but I never faced the same in Saudi. I thought Saudis are most desperate but Pakistanis proved me wrong. We either need to change or cease to be a nation. I dont want our country to become India.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,289
40
21,218
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Big Tank said:
Tbh am scared of my beloved homeland. Its people who define it. It used to be a place where people used to intervene and save every scuffle outside. But seeing this,whooo man, I'm scared for my family, even owning a firearm wouldn't work, what can I do with a 17 round mag against the mob culture.
Click to expand...
1. Spare mags.
2. As soon as the bodies drop the josh drops too.
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
333
0
307
Country
United States
Location
United States
Xestan said:
I mean, not to defend anything, but KPK is not far behind. They burnt the whole Police Station in Mardan just a week ago. Punjab is yet to see something like this.
Click to expand...
Punjab takes the cake on misogyny and bullying the weak along with Sindh.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom