Women caught stealing, torn her cloths for propaganda against shop keeper in Faisalabad

Punjab Police acted after videos went viral on twitter. The whole market was looking and not even one man stepped in.
The videos are very disturbing and shouldn't be shared.
This happens with every thief. Shopkeepers are one of the most greedy people in world unki koi chori karay kaisay bardasht karsaktay hain
I mean, not to defend anything, but KPK is not far behind. They burnt the whole Police Station in Mardan just a week ago. Punjab is yet to see something like this.some thing wrong with Punjab. Mob culture is pretty much dominates there. All such incidents happen in Punjab or atleast 95% of it.
what can I do with a 17 round mag against the mob culture.
A human shame. Some humans are only beast.
Punjab Police acted after videos went viral on twitter. The whole market was looking and not even one man stepped in.
The videos are very disturbing and shouldn't be shared.
India k uthatai uthatai poora mulk bhi waisa hi banta ja raha haiI dont want our country to become India.
1. Spare mags.Tbh am scared of my beloved homeland. Its people who define it. It used to be a place where people used to intervene and save every scuffle outside. But seeing this,whooo man, I'm scared for my family, even owning a firearm wouldn't work, what can I do with a 17 round mag against the mob culture.
Punjab takes the cake on misogyny and bullying the weak along with Sindh.I mean, not to defend anything, but KPK is not far behind. They burnt the whole Police Station in Mardan just a week ago. Punjab is yet to see something like this.