"I was 23, and it was my first trip to a developing country. Along the way, I'd met an Australian girl, Gemma. We were wandering through Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram (Or "The Beatles Ashram" to you and I) in the northern town of Rishikesh, when I spotted a man, hiding in the bushes watching us and wa@nking. My horror quickly turned to hysterical laughter; Gemma and I screamed profanities, laughed, pointed and threw rocks at him. Laughing empowered me; I felt we sent a very clear message that we weren't intimidated by him and that we thought he was pathetic."



Courtesy: LucySmilesAway

