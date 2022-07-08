What's new

Woman who sat more than 100 driving tests for other people jailed

KendoKhan

KendoKhan

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2022
179
0
141
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

Woman who sat more than 100 driving tests for other people jailed​

Swansea Crown Court heard the 29-year-old committed the offences throughout England and Wales, including Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and around London.

Friday 8 July 2022 04:50, UK

Inderjeet Kaur

Image:Inderjeet Kaur has been jailed for eight months

A woman who impersonated other people to sit their driving tests more than 100 times has been jailed for eight months.

Inderjeet Kaur, from Llanelli, admitted to having taken approximately 150 theory and practical driving tests on behalf of candidates between 2018 and 2020.


Swansea Crown Court heard the 29-year-old committed the offences throughout England and Wales, including Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and around London.

Suspicion grew by staff at the test centres that Kaur was impersonating genuine candidates while taking the test.

Following a referral from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, an investigation by South Wales police found she was offering services to test applicants who had difficulty with the English language.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Maloney, who led the investigation, said: "The crimes Kaur committed circumvent the driving test process and, in turn, puts innocent road users at risk, by allowing unskilled and dangerous motorists to have seemingly legitimate licences."


Caroline Hicks, from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, added: "Circumventing the tests puts lives in danger, we have methods in place to detect test fraud and will come down hard on the people involved.

"This includes cancelling test passes that have been gained fraudulently."
 
my2cents

my2cents

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 8, 2011
4,336
-5
2,240
Country
United States
Location
India
KendoKhan said:

Woman who sat more than 100 driving tests for other people jailed​

Swansea Crown Court heard the 29-year-old committed the offences throughout England and Wales, including Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and around London.

Friday 8 July 2022 04:50, UK

Inderjeet Kaur

Image:Inderjeet Kaur has been jailed for eight months

A woman who impersonated other people to sit their driving tests more than 100 times has been jailed for eight months.

Inderjeet Kaur, from Llanelli, admitted to having taken approximately 150 theory and practical driving tests on behalf of candidates between 2018 and 2020.


Swansea Crown Court heard the 29-year-old committed the offences throughout England and Wales, including Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and around London.

Suspicion grew by staff at the test centres that Kaur was impersonating genuine candidates while taking the test.

Following a referral from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, an investigation by South Wales police found she was offering services to test applicants who had difficulty with the English language.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Maloney, who led the investigation, said: "The crimes Kaur committed circumvent the driving test process and, in turn, puts innocent road users at risk, by allowing unskilled and dangerous motorists to have seemingly legitimate licences."


Caroline Hicks, from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, added: "Circumventing the tests puts lives in danger, we have methods in place to detect test fraud and will come down hard on the people involved.

"This includes cancelling test passes that have been gained fraudulently."
Click to expand...
She fooled them 100 times. Wow!

How could you not recognize someone who does things so frequently?
 
KendoKhan

KendoKhan

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2022
179
0
141
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
my2cents said:
She fooled them 100 times. Wow!

How could you not recognize someone who does things so frequently?
Click to expand...
I am surprised she managed to fool both the theory test and the practical test as your photo ID is checked during these. I passed my civilian driving test in 2004 and even then you had to bring your paper counterpart of your provisional licence and your passport for ID purposes.

Very interesting.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

313ghazi
French woman on trial for killing step father who raped her
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
aziqbal
Secret Zero Covid lockdown of China's 'city of the future': More than a million people
Replies
1
Views
294
aziqbal
aziqbal
undercover JIX
Indian-Origin Man Jailed For Life After 4 Attempted Murders In UK
Replies
5
Views
435
Reichsmarschall
Reichsmarschall
Clutch
The Atlantic upcoming April 2022 detailed article called "Absolute Power": Saudi Arabia and Mohammed bin Salman (MBS)
Replies
1
Views
321
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
Vanguard One
Indian Man Extradited To UK Sent To Life In Jail On Rape, Murder Charges
Replies
5
Views
573
Shehr Abbasi
Shehr Abbasi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom