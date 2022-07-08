Woman who sat more than 100 driving tests for other people jailed​

Swansea Crown Court heard the 29-year-old committed the offences throughout England and Wales, including Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and around London.Friday 8 July 2022 04:50, UKA woman who impersonated other people to sit their driving tests more than 100 times has been jailed for eight months.Inderjeet Kaur, from Llanelli, admitted to having taken approximately 150 theory and practical driving tests on behalf of candidates between 2018 and 2020.Swansea Crown Court heard the 29-year-old committed the offences throughout England and Wales, including Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and around London.Suspicion grew by staff at the test centres that Kaur was impersonating genuine candidates while taking the test.Following a referral from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, an investigation by South Wales police found she was offering services to test applicants who had difficulty with the English language.Detective Chief Inspector Steven Maloney, who led the investigation, said: "The crimes Kaur committed circumvent the driving test process and, in turn, puts innocent road users at risk, by allowing unskilled and dangerous motorists to have seemingly legitimate licences."Caroline Hicks, from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, added: "Circumventing the tests puts lives in danger, we have methods in place to detect test fraud and will come down hard on the people involved."This includes cancelling test passes that have been gained fraudulently."