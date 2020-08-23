What's new

Woman wants DIVORCE from husband because he is “TOO KIND & LOVING” (UAE Sharia Court)

Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

In a bizarre incident, an Uttar Pradesh woman filed a divorce against his husband for not fighting and being too kind to her.

After being married for 18 months, she approached the Sharia court that she was fed up and could not digest her husband showering so much love on her, reports The Week.

The wife alleged that at times he even cooked and helped her with household chores, adding that they hardly have any disagreements between them.

“Whenever I make a mistake, he always forgives me for that. I wanted to argue with him,” she was quoted saying.

However, the court completely dismissed her plea this considering it to be quite impractical. Following the court's dismissal, she also approached the local panchayat, which too couldn't come to a conclusion regarding the matter.

The legal body asked the couple to resolve the matter by themselves, after the husband requested the withdrawal of the see stating all he wants is to see his wife happy.

Last year, in a similar incident, a woman wanted to part ways with her husband because she felt “choked” by his “extreme love and affection" in the UAE.

The woman has approached the Shariah court in Fujairah for a divorce from the man and she had said, "He never yelled at me or turned me down”.

 
Sabretooth

Sabretooth

Some psychotic women are only aroused by abuse and they love to be in toxic relationship to feel alive.
 
