Woman sentenced to death in Pakistan over ‘blasphemous’ WhatsApp activity

CatSultan said: End to End encryption lol. This is why I use telegram and signal. (not that I am committing blasphemy, don't kill me FIA) Click to expand...

This has nothing to do with encryption."According to the charge sheet, Ateeq, 26, met her accuser, a fellow Pakistani, online in 2019 through a mobile gaming app and the pair began corresponding over WhatsApp.He accused her of sending blasphemous caricatures of holy prophets, making remarks about “holy personages” on WhatsApp and using her Facebook account to transmit blasphemous material to other accounts. "Wtf is encryption supposed to do when its the receiver who is leaking the info?