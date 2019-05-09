What's new

Woman Raped on Train in Philadelphia

tower9

You know what Philadelphia looks like? She’s lucky she’s alive. Democrat cities are utter hellholes, you see the most depraved shit. Republicans are evil, hateful racists but at least they have standards.

This is what late stage capitalism looks like when your entire society is controlled by a parasitic oligarchic class gobbling up all of the resources and refusing to invest in society.

 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

Promotion to Asst chiefs and Chiefs of police is totally political based. Mayor appointed chief of police, even he can be hired from outside of dept. Similarly Asst Chief promotions is based on your connection in city govts for. E.g with different commissioners.

Most Democratic ruled cities will have few black few white few other commissioners and Asst chiefs to keep everyone politically happy.

Guess what, now if police officer do the right thing and start arresting people. They complain to their people in govt who use their appointment people in police to either stop officers from enforcing law or get him into trouble and get him kicked out.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

tower9 said:
You know what Philadelphia looks like? She’s lucky she’s alive. Democrat cities are utter hellholes, you see the most depraved shit. Republicans are evil, hateful racists but at least they have standards.

This is what late stage capitalism looks like when your entire society is controlled by a parasitic oligarchic class gobbling up all of the resources and refusing to invest in society.

Damn this city looks depressing!
 
Riea

Riea

Like 15 years ago I read(TorontoStar)that some dude sat beside a women during subway ride and put the knife on her and asked her to perform BJ or else he will stab her so she had no choice. I think things like these happen alot in western countries and most people(Women?) don't report it because of you know...
 
Avicenna

Avicenna

tower9 said:
You know what Philadelphia looks like? She’s lucky she’s alive. Democrat cities are utter hellholes, you see the most depraved shit. Republicans are evil, hateful racists but at least they have standards.

This is what late stage capitalism looks like when your entire society is controlled by a parasitic oligarchic class gobbling up all of the resources and refusing to invest in society.

This might as well be a video game.

Insane.
 
T

tower9

Avicenna said:
This might as well be a video game.

Insane.
If my anger sounds personal it’s because I’ve personally walked through many areas like this in person due to my work.
Genghis khan1 said:
Promotion to Asst chiefs and Chiefs of police is totally political based. Mayor appointed chief of police, even he can be hired from outside of dept. Similarly Asst Chief promotions is based on your connection in city govts for. E.g with different commissioners.

Most Democratic ruled cities will have few black few white few other commissioners and Asst chiefs to keep everyone politically happy.

Guess what, now if police officer do the right thing and start arresting people. They complain to their people in govt who use their appointment people in police to either stop officers from enforcing law or get him into trouble and get him kicked out.
Theft is legal in these cities as long as it is under $800 or some arbitrary amount. People walk into stores and empty out shelves, mindful that they are sticking to a certain dollar amount and the employees just stand back because they might be killed if they interfere.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

tower9 said:
If my anger sounds personal it’s because I’ve personally walked through many areas like this in person due to my work.

Theft is legal in these cities as long as it is under $800 or some arbitrary amount. People walk into stores and empty out shelves, mindful that they are sticking to a certain dollar amount and the employees just stand back because they might be killed if they interfere.
I am lucky I live in a nicer part of LA. I have never seen anything like this.

California in general is too expensive to have deprived low-lifes like this to afford living out here. Except maybe a small part of LA downtown where mentally ill people are dumped from mental hospitals all around the state. It's right near the garments wholesale district.
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

tower9 said:
You know what Philadelphia looks like? She’s lucky she’s alive. Democrat cities are utter hellholes, you see the most depraved shit. Republicans are evil, hateful racists but at least they have standards.

This is what late stage capitalism looks like when your entire society is controlled by a parasitic oligarchic class gobbling up all of the resources and refusing to invest in society.

Democrats have ruined California and New York. 2 beautiful states, but clogged up by critical race theory bureaucracy.
tower9 said:
You know what Philadelphia looks like? She’s lucky she’s alive. Democrat cities are utter hellholes, you see the most depraved shit. Republicans are evil, hateful racists but at least they have standards.

This is what late stage capitalism looks like when your entire society is controlled by a parasitic oligarchic class gobbling up all of the resources and refusing to invest in society.

Its much worse in LA and San Francisco.
 
B

Beast

tower9 said:
If my anger sounds personal it’s because I’ve personally walked through many areas like this in person due to my work.

Theft is legal in these cities as long as it is under $800 or some arbitrary amount. People walk into stores and empty out shelves, mindful that they are sticking to a certain dollar amount and the employees just stand back because they might be killed if they interfere.
US is such a terrible place. I will be very angry if I am a honest and hardworking grocery shop owners. Why punish the hardworking peasant and reward the evil?

What is the used of free speech and freedom media when there is no enforcement of impartial law to protect honest people?
 
