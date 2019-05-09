Woman Raped on Train in Philadelphia

Promotion to Asst chiefs and Chiefs of police is totally political based. Mayor appointed chief of police, even he can be hired from outside of dept. Similarly Asst Chief promotions is based on your connection in city govts for. E.g with different commissioners.



Most Democratic ruled cities will have few black few white few other commissioners and Asst chiefs to keep everyone politically happy.



Guess what, now if police officer do the right thing and start arresting people. They complain to their people in govt who use their appointment people in police to either stop officers from enforcing law or get him into trouble and get him kicked out.