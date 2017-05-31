Woman raped on Lahore Ring Road, infront of her two children.

Indeed, the penalty for those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive upon earth [to cause] corruption is none but that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world; and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment.



Surah e Maida 33



Implement Quranic punishments on these creatures, these penalties are mentioned for a purpose.