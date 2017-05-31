What's new

Woman raped on Lahore Ring Road, infront of her two children.

The day is very far when we can say that our country is safe for women and children. It's a reminder for those who open threads on such incidents occuring across the border and then make fun. Animals in the form of humans can be found in our country, and that too, in plenty.
 
Indeed, the penalty for those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive upon earth [to cause] corruption is none but that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world; and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment.

Surah e Maida 33

Implement Quranic punishments on these creatures, these penalties are mentioned for a purpose.
 
I would risk my life to save a woman from a sexual culprit! If I was there, I would choke him to death with my bare hands.

This isn't extra-judiciary, it’s humanity!
 
Stone him to death in public. All potential rapists will get in line.

Shariah is the best law to prevent these kinds of law and order situations.

The other issue is immorality in the media and access to indecent content. PEMRA shoild be empowered.

Muslim rule managed to reform and bring peace and prosperity to Southern Asia for centuries.
 
Sharia means fairness, not authoritarian power-tripping. The bold words frighten me how some are calling for innocents (“potential rapists”) to be stoned.

I don’t agree with stoning. As it’s reserved for consensual zina. Hanging or chocking is the correct punishment for proven rapists under Islamic law. And yes, traditionally it must be conducted in public square.
 
Allah help our poor sister.
Find and skin these devils alive. I just can't believe this.
Isn't the ring road a busy area? What are the details of this evil act?
 
Good Men (who are left) must take responsibility here. You must educate the men and boys in your family, friends and co workers about sexual violence , boundries and basic decency.

we are tired, we just want to get home safely. I drive alone to work, now I am scared to even go alone to the grocery shop near by.
 
They usually are.Petrol tank got empty so she parked her car sideway on ring road.
 
