Woman kills husband, four children in Khushab's Jauharabad

Last Updated On10:17 amThe bodies have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy.KHUSHAB (Dunya News) – A woman on Wednesday has stabbed her five family members to death in Khushab’s Jauharabad area.According to police personnel, suspect Gulnaz Bibi surrendered after killing her husband, two sons and two daughters. They said that the murder weapon has also been recovered from the possession of the woman.The bodies have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy, the officers added.Moreover, reason behind this mishap is yet to be identified.