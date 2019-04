Female journo killed in TERROR attack during Brit city raid – petrol bombs hurled at cops



A FEMALE journalist has been shot dead in a "terrorist incident" as violence grips the streets of Northern Ireland.



RIOT: Violence gripped the streets of Derry on Thursday night (Pic: PA)



“A 29-year-old woman has been killed”

PSNI



Violence is understood to have broken out after cops raided houses in the Mulroy Park area of Derry – also known as Londonderry – on Thursday night.



There were also reports that raids were carried out in Galliagh.



Police officials confirmed a 29-year-old woman had been shot dead during the unrest. She was later named by Buzzfeed, a publication she worked for,



Shocking video footage taken in a road in Fanad Drive, Creggan, shows two police vans ablaze as thugs move around the two vehicles.



As one of the police vans reversed away from the mob, a third Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) vehicle raced to join them.



BLAZE: Vehicles were set on fire during the standoff (Pic: PA)





PETROL BOMBS: Hooded rioters were seen throwing the deadly missiles at police (Pic: PA)





HORRIFIC: A 29-year-old woman has been killed (Pic: PA)





DERRY: Petrol bombs were thrown at police in the Northern Irish city (Pic: TWITTER/ @LEONAONEIL1)



Gunshots were heard in another clip – taken as a crowd was running away from the mob – before a woman could be heard crying for help.



A group were then seen surrounding a woman who they said had been shot.



PSNI fought to keep control of the situation as violence gripped the streets of Creggan.



Assistant chief constable Mark Hamilton said: “Sadly I can confirm that following shots being fired tonight in Creggan, a 29-year-old woman has been killed.



“We are treating this as a terrorist incident and we have launched a murder enquiry.”



PSNI: Armed police were scrambled following reports of rioting (Pic: PA)





ONLOOKERS: A crowd gathered to see the rioters on Thursday night (Pic: TWITTER/ @LEONAONEIL1)



SHOCKING: The attacks began following a police raid in Creggan (Pic: TWITTER/ @LEONAONEIL1)





There have been no reports of arrests having been made.



It comes after chaos recently gripped Northern Ireland.



In January,



