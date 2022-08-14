What's new

Woman is grappling with a $211k bill after being rushed to a US hospital

No visitor insurance????

So this is the great mighty usa eh?
Where medical care is not free?
Was that not a human right to get healthcare for free or reasonable charges?

Yet that dumb usa goes on preaching human rights and freedoms around the globe??

Apni asal auqaat dikha di amreeka ne…….what a shitty place to get sick…..
 
dbc said:
you have to especially dumb to travel anywhere without travel medical insurance.
Even in Canada medical treatment isn't free for non Canadians.

If I get sick or have an accident while visiting Canada, will the Government of Canada pay for my medical treatment?

www.cic.gc.ca www.cic.gc.ca
Click to expand...
maybe it's an affordability issue, same reason why 30m US citizens still don‘t have them
www.simplyinsurance.com

How Many Americans Don't Have Health Insurance In 2022?

Discover how many Americans don't have health insurance along with over 11 health insurance statistics and much more for 2022.
www.simplyinsurance.com www.simplyinsurance.com
 
大汉奸柳传志 said:
maybe it's an affordability issue, same reason why 30m US citizens still don‘t have them
www.simplyinsurance.com

How Many Americans Don't Have Health Insurance In 2022?

Discover how many Americans don't have health insurance along with over 11 health insurance statistics and much more for 2022.
www.simplyinsurance.com www.simplyinsurance.com
Click to expand...

You can get medical insurance for 300$ a month through ObamaCare and claim tax credit for the entire amount if you are in the low income bracket. Low income individuals or families can apply for Federal/ State Medicaid in most states it's free.
Average income for low income earners is 2,500 US$ a month.Depending on where you live you can afford 300 $'s in insurance if you avoid unnecessary expenses.

People don't get medical insurance because:
- they are not citizens or legal residents.
- they don't believe they need medical insurance (the young and stupid)
- they really can't afford it or they'd rather not spend money on insurance.

Hospitals are required by law to treat all medical emergencies even if the patient can't pay for the treatment.

www.healthcare.gov

How to Qualify For Medicaid and CHIP Health Care Coverage

Find out how to qualify for Medicaid at Healthcare.gov. You can apply for or re-enroll in Medicaid or CHIP any time of year.
www.healthcare.gov www.healthcare.gov
Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) provide free or low-cost health coverage to millions of Americans, including some low-income people, families and children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with disabilities

www.talktomira.com

How Much Does ObamaCare Cost in 2021? | Mira

The average cost of an Obamacare plan ranges from $328 to $482 but varies depending on the company, type of plan, and where you live. These plans often come with substantial deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance.
www.talktomira.com www.talktomira.com
 
dbc said:
You can get medical insurance for 300$ a month through ObamaCare and claim tax credit for the entire amount if you are in the low income bracket. Low income individuals or families can apply for Federal/ State Medicaid in most states it's free.
Average income for low income earners is 2,500 US$ a month.Depending on where you live you can afford 300 $'s in insurance if you avoid unnecessary expenses.

People don't get medical insurance because:
- they are not citizens or legal residents.
- they don't believe they need medical insurance (the young and stupid)
- they really can't afford it or they'd rather not spend money on insurance.

Hospitals are required by law to treat all medical emergencies even if the patient can't pay for the treatment.

www.healthcare.gov

How to Qualify For Medicaid and CHIP Health Care Coverage

Find out how to qualify for Medicaid at Healthcare.gov. You can apply for or re-enroll in Medicaid or CHIP any time of year.
www.healthcare.gov www.healthcare.gov
Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) provide free or low-cost health coverage to millions of Americans, including some low-income people, families and children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with disabilities

www.talktomira.com

How Much Does ObamaCare Cost in 2021? | Mira

The average cost of an Obamacare plan ranges from $328 to $482 but varies depending on the company, type of plan, and where you live. These plans often come with substantial deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance.
www.talktomira.com www.talktomira.com
Click to expand...
Hospitals will charge whatever they want.

They only have to not deny service until the patient is stable.

At that point the patient is dumped to the curb with astronomical bills.

That's clearly what happened in this case.

The problems with the medical industry in the U.S. are manyfold.
 
Communism said:
Hospitals will charge whatever they want.

They only have to not deny service until the patient is stable.

At that point the patient is dumped to the curb with astronomical bills.

That's clearly what happened in this case.

The problems with the medical industry in the U.S. are manyfold.
Click to expand...

I didn't say emergency medical care is free. Most rarely ever pay back the hospital and some negotiate a much lower payback. 43 Million Americans have unpaid medical emergency bills (2019)
 

