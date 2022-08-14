Woman is grappling with a $211k bill after being rushed to a US hospital

大汉奸柳传志 said:

How Many Americans Don't Have Health Insurance In 2022? Discover how many Americans don't have health insurance along with over 11 health insurance statistics and much more for 2022. maybe it's an affordability issue, same reason why 30m US citizens still don‘t have them Click to expand...

How to Qualify For Medicaid and CHIP Health Care Coverage Find out how to qualify for Medicaid at Healthcare.gov. You can apply for or re-enroll in Medicaid or CHIP any time of year.

Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) provide free or low-cost health coverage to millions of Americans, including some low-income people, families and children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with disabilities

How Much Does ObamaCare Cost in 2021? | Mira The average cost of an Obamacare plan ranges from $328 to $482 but varies depending on the company, type of plan, and where you live. These plans often come with substantial deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance.

You can get medical insurance for 300$ a month through ObamaCare and claim tax credit for the entire amount if you are in the low income bracket. Low income individuals or families can apply for Federal/ State Medicaid in most states it's free.Average income for low income earners is 2,500 US$ a month.Depending on where you live you can afford 300 $'s in insurance if you avoid unnecessary expenses.People don't get medical insurance because:- they are not citizens or legal residents.- they don't believe they need medical insurance (the young and stupid)- they really can't afford it or they'd rather not spend money on insurance.Hospitals are required by law to treat all medical emergencies even if the patient can't pay for the treatment.