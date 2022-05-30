What's new

Woman held for assaulting girl at Narsingdi railway station

A woman who reportedly harassed and assaulted a girl for wearing 'indecent clothes' in Narsingdi railway station was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion.

shila-akter-narsingdi-arrest-300522-01.jpg


The accused, Shila Akter Sayma, was arrested at her relative's house in Sibpur of Narsingdi.

RAB-11 Narsingdi camp commander Towhidul Mobin Khan confirmed the news of the arrest.

Narsingdi railway station master ATM Musa said that two young men and a young woman, wearing jeans and tops, were waiting for a train at Narsingdi railway station at about 5:30pm on Wednesday.

One of the young men had a tattoo in his arm. Seeing this, a woman standing at the station made an 'indecent' comment. At one stage, the woman got involved in a quarrel with the group, he said.

At that time, some other people approached them and started beating the young woman who was wearing jeans and tops.

The young woman took shelter in the station master's room to save herself from the mob.

The incident was later resolved through the meditation of the station master.

Footage of the assault incident went viral on social media speaking a public outcry.

Earlier, another accused in the assault incident was arrested and placed on remand.
 
Bangladesh is slowly becoming like modern Indian Muslims - Talibanized. :( This psycho burqa seems influenced by Angry Indian Burqa Girl Muskan bibi.

And this is also the effect of allowing that Bishwa Ijtema regular gathering in Bangladesh of hundreds of thousands of irrational and psycho Tableegh Jamaatis from around the world. As the Pakistanis say, Hor Chupo.

I thought BD could be the refuge of progressive Muslims from India who would be driven out by the Hindutvadis soon and here we have burqas refusing to show their faces for identification and we have burqas assaulting females for "wearing indecent dresses" ( jeans and top, LOL ) and the burqas assisted in the assault by a mob most probably supporting Hefazat-e-"Islam" :
GettyImages-1231987492%20copy.jpg

1600x960_173230-jamaat.jpg

1461347618.jpg

The mullah on the wheelchair... In Hindi there is a sarcastic saying - "Rassi jal gayi lekin bal nahi gaya", literally - "The rope has burnt away but it stands".

The rational people of Bangladesh should stamp out these Green Bhakts with extreme prejudice.
 
Bangladesh is slowly becoming like modern Indian Muslims - Talibanized. :( This psycho burqa seems influenced by Angry Indian Burqa Girl Muskan bibi.

And this is also the effect of allowing that Biswa Ijtema gathering of hundreds of thousands of irrational and psycho Tableegh Jamaatis in Bangladesh. As the Pakistanis say, Hor Chupo.

I thought BD could be the refuge of progressive Muslims from India who would be driven out by the Hindutvadis soon and here we have burqas refusing to show their faces for identification and we have burqas assaulting females for "wearing indecent dresses" ( jeans and top, LOL ) and the burqas assisted in the assault by a mob most probably supporting Hefazat-e-"Islam" :
GettyImages-1231987492%20copy.jpg

1600x960_173230-jamaat.jpg

1461347618.jpg

The mullah on the wheelchair... In Hindi there is a sarcastic saying - "Rassi jal gayi lekin bal nahi gaya", literally - "The rope has burnt away but it stands".

The rational people of Bangladesh should stamp out these Green Bhakts with extreme prejudice.
Bangladesh has always been infected by the Green menace, its just more open to the public now. Their façade of "secularism" has slowly faded away, they are no less radicalized then your typical Islamic hellholes like Pakistan and Afghanistan.
 

