Woman held for assaulting girl at Narsingdi railway station

A woman who reportedly harassed and assaulted a girl for wearing 'indecent clothes' in Narsingdi railway station was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion.

The accused, Shila Akter Sayma, was arrested at her relative's house in Sibpur of Narsingdi.



RAB-11 Narsingdi camp commander Towhidul Mobin Khan confirmed the news of the arrest.



Narsingdi railway station master ATM Musa said that two young men and a young woman, wearing jeans and tops, were waiting for a train at Narsingdi railway station at about 5:30pm on Wednesday.



One of the young men had a tattoo in his arm. Seeing this, a woman standing at the station made an 'indecent' comment. At one stage, the woman got involved in a quarrel with the group, he said.



At that time, some other people approached them and started beating the young woman who was wearing jeans and tops.



The young woman took shelter in the station master's room to save herself from the mob.



The incident was later resolved through the meditation of the station master.



Footage of the assault incident went viral on social media speaking a public outcry.



Earlier, another accused in the assault incident was arrested and placed on remand.