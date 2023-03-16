What's new

Woman beat male passenger in Guangzhou subway, saying all guys must give up their seats and stand

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Woman beat male passenger in Guangzhou subway, saying all guys must give up their seats and stand
Woman beat male passenger in Guangzhou subway, saying all guys must give up their seats and stand, only women can sit. The beating generated anger from fellow male passangers on the train.

 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

White privilege

White privilege

She is wearing some kind of uniform, is she LEA ?? That should be grounds for dismissal. I guess the guy did not retaliate for the same reason. She deserved to be slapped back into a parallel universe....🤬
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

What she wears looks like kind of KMT（Taiwan）military uniform, never seen this kind of costume in mainland China, so she is indeed crazy.

